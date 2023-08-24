Cinnabar’s ‘Sound of Music’ sells out over two weeks before opening, adds performances

Among theater-makers’ favorite things is a sold out show, but rarely does a production sell out its entire run nearly three weeks before opening night.

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater recently posted that it was adding a few additional performances to its upcoming run of Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” having sold out its previous planned Sept. 8-Sept. 24 run.

The production, directed by Zachary Hasbany, has just added three more performances on Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept 30 and Sunday Oct. 1.

These dates are expected to sell out just like the others, so if you are interested in seeing the hottest ticket in town, move quickly. CinnabarTheater.org.