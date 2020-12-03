Cinnabar’s ‘Spectacular!’ endeavor

HOW? Once you’ve bought your ticket, streaming details will be sent on how to watch the show at home on your computer or TV.

“Here we are, the remnants of the Cinnabar ‘Spectacular’ revue!” says Nathan Cummings, Cinnabar Theater’s Education Director and Associate Artistic Director, standing on the empty stage where last week, a cast of masked and distanced Young Repertory performers filmed their annual show in bits and pieces, over the course of a week. The show, which will begin streaming on the internet this weekend, was designed to allow the singers and dancers to A. remain as spread out during the show as the Cinnabar space would allow and B. give the kids their first chance at working as an ensemble since the early part of 2020. “Now that we’ve filmed it, the next phase is putting it all together,” adds Cummings.“It’s certainly been different from anything we’ve ever done with the Young Rep.”

“It’s had its challenges, pulling this off and doing it with such a heightened focus on safety, but ultimately I think it’s been an incredibly rewarding experiences, for the theater and for the kids. It was our goal to try to get back to some semblance of being able to let kids be their creative selves. And the kids were really appreciative of the opportunity.”

The last time any of Cinnabar’s Young Rep actors were able to work together in any kind of face-to-face arrangement was February, when Cinnabar staged a production of William Golding’s kids-against-kids drama “Lord of the Flies.”

“We had our last performance of ‘Lord of the Flies’ literally hours before the first shelter-in-place order,” notes Cummings.

For those performers who were involved in that show, and are returning for the first time with this one, the new “Spectacular” show couldn’t be more different an experience. Not only have all of their lives changed in dozens of ways since then, not only are they now rehearsing and performing in masks — using special see-through masks for the taping of the production, so audiences can see their beaming faces — but the show itself, packed with songs, dances and the silliest of jokes, is a big, bright bubble of happiness compared to Golding’s disturbing examination of human conflict.

“They’ve spent nine months doing Zoom learning, and zoom get-togethers with their friends, and Zoom gatherings with family, and a lot of them are pretty zoomed out,” says Cummings. “We’ve tried some Zoom theater and zoom classes over the last several months, but when we were able to offer something in-person, very carefully designing COVID safety procedures, we tested it out during the summer with some very small camp experiences. And it was successful. So what they all wanted to know was, when do they get to do a show again?”

The cast was broken into smaller “cohorts,” and there was no intermingling between those groups, with only Cummings and two other instructors interacting with all of the performers. That way, should anyone from one cohort be potentially exposed to COVID at home, it would only be that group that would be quarantined for 14 days, rehearsing remotely instead.

“We had to invent a lot of these systems,” says Cummings. “It’s not like there’s a tested plan out there. There’s no website you can go to that says, do this when this happens. It’s on every organization to develop a tight safety plan. Above everything is the health and safety of, not just the students but the staff here at Cinnabar. So if we were going to do this, we had to have an air-tight plan in place. And I think we were able to pull that off.”

That plan included the design of the set itself, which Cummings points out is perhaps the widest set Cinnabar has ever used, taking advantage of every inch of space from wall to wall. With a splash of color stretching across a series of background platforms, and an assortment of platforms on which the performers sing and dance, it’s a simple set, but functions to allow the kids to have plenty of personal space. Each cohort was filmed separately, and when edited together, Cummings says the finished streaming production will be reminiscent of “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” with jokes and skits interspersed between musical numbers. The songs are a collection of favorites from popular Broadway shows including “Mary Poppins,” “Legally Blonde,” “Peter Pan,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweet Charity” and “Pippin.”

“We are here at this very unique moment in time,” notes Cummings. “Everybody is stressed, and that includes the kids, some of whom were calling us up and saying, ‘Literally everything in my life has been canceled, one way or another.’ I just wanted the kids to have some fun. Not just to be able to come here and connect with somebody, to connect with their creative selves, but to be able to be a 12-year-old again, joking and around and being lighthearted and silly. So this show reflects that. It’s a big, fun, slightly hokey celebration of life and fun. It’s kids telling jokes and singing and dancing. You can;t watch that and not feel a little bit better about the state of the world.“