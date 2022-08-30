Circus Zoppé says ‘ciao’ to Petaluma

Anything else? : Guests can arrive 30 minutes before showtime for a unique pre-show experience. Crowd participation is highly encouraged and audience members occasionally become part of the show.

When : Daily through Sept. 5. On Saturday and Sunday, the circus offers three shows at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final show will take place Monday at 6 p.m.

It may be time to run away to the circus.

Over a colorful history spanning 180 years — 80 of them in Europe and 100 in America — it’s something of a feat that Zoppé’s Family Circus has never visited Petaluma — until now.

Opening last weekend in a 500-seat big top tent currently pitched at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, the circus continues daily through Labor Day. .

The circus was formed in 1842, when a French street clown named Napoline Zoppé met a Hungarian equestrian ballerina named Ermenegilda — who defied her father’s disapproval and eloped with Napoline to Italy to launch their own circus dynasty. Since then, the Zoppé family has been dazzling and delighting audiences with a unique theatrical fusion of acrobatics, comedy and thrilling spectacle.

While serving as a vivid display of classic Old World circus skills, the current show, titled “Zoppe Liberta,” is also a story told with live music and dance, a through-line and a plot, conflicts and resolutions, recurring characters and a stirring climax.

The main character, Nino the clown, is the alter-ego of Giovanni Zoppé, a sixth-generation performer whose father brought the family circus to America in 1922.

“Our heritage is the most important thing to us,” Zoppé said. “That’s why we continue to present the show the way that we do. It’s a family circus, and most aspects of our circus are not like what you would see in most circuses. It’s not high-tech. It’s not modern. It’s very vintage, sweet, kind and humble.”

Of the new show, created for post-shutdown American audiences, Zoppé wants the families of Petaluma to know the program is like nothing they’ve done before.

“This summer, we have a fresh new show for guests which includes both Old World classic circus acts in combination with New World acts from international artists including a troupe from Kenya and a troupe from Mexico,” Zoppe said. “It’s a great honor to be carrying on tradition, and a huge responsibility for us to live up to our family’s expectations.”

Zoppé, who directs the circus, said this new show aims a bit higher than the types of circus-act conglomerations fans are used to.

“We try to touch every emotion during the show,” he said. “They’ll laugh, they’ll cry, and they’ll feel for the characters. It’s more of an event than a show.”

For many, the specific show they experience is less important than the tent in which they experience it. And Zoppé’s is exactly what one expects from an Old World circus big top.

“The circus tent provides an intimate setting in which audience members are very close to performers,” Zoppé agreed. “It’s a setting in which, when they walk into the tent, we want everyone to feel like they are part of our home.”