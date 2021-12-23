‘City Lights’ in the spotlight

Christmas came a bit early to Petaluma last week, accompanied by a red carpet instead of a blanket of snow.

On Dec. 16 — the same day that Netflix began airing the Petaluma-made film “A California Christmas: City Lights” — approximately 60 local folks, most of whom were involved with the production in some way, gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Boulevard Cinemas 14 around 6 p.m. Many took turns snapping selfies on the rented runway while curious passersby looked on, many of those onlookers asking what movie it was that all the Tinseltown razzmatazz was celebrating.

One inquisitive bystander even asked if the festivities had anything to do with “Spiderman: No Way Home,” which was opening locally that same evening. The apparent Marvel fan asking the question, it so happens, was dressed in full Spiderman garb, complete with mask.

“You should come see ‘Spiderman’ instead,” he told the waiting group.

Not a chance.

The excited, if slightly cold folks to whom Spiderman Jr. was speaking were there for one thing only: a hometown theatrical screening of the sequel to last year’s surprise Netflix hit, “A California Christmas,” filmed in Petaluma during the height of 2020’s pandemic lockdown. A number of those present either appear in the new film or own a business that plays a part, as did Petaluma’s Bliss Bridal & Black Tie, where a dress-shopping scene was shot in July. Owner Carol Sucatre is present for the screening, as are other Petaluma notables including author-television personality Amy G. and local politician Mike Harris.

As the 7 p.m. screening in auditorium No. 13 grows closer, with an additional screening planned for 7:10 in auditorium No. 14, the one person who was not present yet was producer and co-star Ali Afshar. This is Afshar’s 17th movie made in Petaluma through his ESX Entertainment company. Though he maintains a residence in Petaluma, the ranch where the bulk of the first “Californian Christmas” film was shot, he lives in L.A. much of the time these days.

“He’s on the 101,” explained ESX Junior Producer Derrica Barbee, still holding the phone on which she confirmed Afshar’s coordinates. Not long after, as the group found seats in one of the two auditoriums, Afshar arrived, showing no sign of weariness from having just driven 400 miles up I-5. According to Afshar, Barbee has even more reason to be tired, having been up until 3:30 a.m. for the film’s Los Angeles premiere on the Warner Bros. lot Wednesday night, then having driven up to Petaluma three hours before he did.

“You don’t look tired,” Afshar joked, adding, “I took a nap during my drive up here.”

After a few introductions, heaping praise of Barbee for her work in setting up the evening’s event, Afshar thanked the audience for coming and waved his phone in the air.

“The movie you are about to see is actually already trending on Netflix,” he said, mentioning that he’d just gotten off the phone with a contact at the streaming platform. "We began airing this morning, and it’s trending in France, in the UK, in Canada and the U.S., and a lot of people are saying they like it even more than the first one.”

Allowing that with the last film a live premiere was not possible, Afshar continued.

“It was ambitious, making that movie,” he said. “We did it independently, on the ranch, with about 13 actors over the course of a small, 13-day shoot. We knew that because of COVID, no one was able to shoot any new Christmas movies, and we’d be one of the only ones out there. And we were right. ‘A California Christmas’ ended up being No. 1 in the world on Netflix for two weeks in a row.”

The sequel, which Afshar describes as “a flip of the first one,” was filmed this last in July in Petaluma, with a few key scenes done in San Francisco. In the original, a playboy businessman named Joseph (Josh Swickard) is sent from the City to Petaluma, where he intends to pressure dairy ranch owner Callie (Lauren Swickard) to sell her farm to his mother’s company. Mistaken for the new ranch hand, Joseph plays along, and eventually falls in love with Callie, eschewing life in glamorous city for that of running a farm. In “A California Christmas: City Lights,” an unexpected crisis forces Joseph back to San Francisco to help save his mom’s business, and he brings along Callie, to whom he’s just become engaged.

Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, who’s made a number of films with Afshar in Petaluma so far )including directing the original “California Christmas” movie), the film was written by Lauren, who met Swickard on the set of an earlier Afshar-produced film “Roped.” Now married in real life, the couple brought their three-month old baby with them to film “City Lights.”