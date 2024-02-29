City of Petaluma to plant Hiroshima ginko tree

On Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m., the Petaluma Department of Parks and Recreation will plant a Japanese ginko tree at Lucchesi Park. The tree, donated to the city by the Sonoma County Peace Crane Project, is a descendant of the ginkos that, against all expectations, survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

The Peace Crane Project acquired the seeds in 2019, receiving them from Green Legacy Hiroshima, a group that makes the rare seeds available to communities all around the world. The trees that are grown from the seeds are meant to be a reminder of the dangers of nuclear weaponry, and of the resiliency of nature.

The seeds were planted and grown at Sonoma Botanical Garden in Glen EllenMichael Wenzel, the curator of Living Collections at the garden, personally oversaw and nurtured the the tree from seed.

At the official planting of the tree in Petaluma on Thursday, near the Community Center, members of the Peace Crane Project will hang colorful folded origami cranes on the tree, and will lead an invocation for its continued growth, as a memorial to all radiation victims, and as a symbol of peace and hope.

Cindy Chong, the superintendent of Petaluma City Parks and Recreation, said, “Gigko trees are beautiful, ancient and resilient. The tree at the community center is a landmark for the greater community.”

There will an official dedication of the tree in August, timed to commemorate the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.