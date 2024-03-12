When the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945, 140,000 people died — but a ginkgo tree in the city was among the survivors.

Last week, a sapling grown from a seed from that ginkgo was planted at the entrance of the Petaluma Community Center in Lucchesi Park — a symbol of the ongoing struggle to save the planet earth and its residents from nuclear holocaust.

During WWII, more than 60 Japanese cities were targeted with traditional artillery, but Hiroshima was initially spared. As the war dragged on, however, the densely crowded city was chosen by U.S. military and politicians as a strategic place to test the new bomb. The second target was the city of Nagasaki.

In an informal planting ceremony on Thursday, March 7, George Beeler ‒ a member of the Sonoma County Peace Crane Project ‒ welcomed the young tree to the community.

“You come from a long lineage of the evolution of the first trees, surviving for over two million years,” he said, referring to the ginkgo’s roots in prehistory. “Your direct ancestor has shown great resilience in re-sprouting after the devastation.”

The Peace Crane Project, in orchestrating the planting, partnered with the Petaluma Department of Parks and Recreation, the Sonoma County Peace & Justice Center, and the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League.

“Ginkgo trees are beautiful, ancient and resilient,” said Cindy Chong, Superintendent of Petaluma City Parks and Recreation. “This tree at the community center is a landmark for the greater community.”

After city employees planted the tree, Peace Crane members draped its branches with small paper banners.

“We were inspired by the Japanese summer Tanabata festival tradition of people writing wishes on strips of paper called tanzaku and hanging them on bamboo,” explained Lina Hoshino, a member of the Peace Crane Project. “Our group members brainstormed words to convey messages of peace, which is what the tree is about.”

Hoshino used a traditional ink stick rubbed in a grinding stone and a bamboo brush to do the calligraphy.

“I am no master of calligraphy,” she said, “but it is something I learned as a child when I lived in Japan.”

The seed was one of several that came from Green Legacy Hiroshima, a group that sends seeds to communities around the world as a reminder of the destructive power of nuclear technology and the resilience of nature. Currently, seeds and saplings from trees that survived the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are growing in about 40 countries.

“In 2019, the seeds came to my house in an envelope,” said Hoshino. “We’ve been planning this planting for five years.”

The seeds were then entrusted to the Sonoma Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen. Since its founding in 1987 by Jane Davenport Jansen, the garden has been dedicated to celebrating and conserving the plant diversity of temperate East Asia, where the ginkgo is native. Samantha Myhre and others at the garden nurtured the plant, which now stands six-feet tall. Ginkgos can grow more than 50 feet high.

Addressing the sapling, Beeler said, “May the mycorrhizae we are sprinkling on your roots help you form a symbiotic association with your soil environment so that you may thrive. May your example inspire our community to evolve more beneficial relationships so that all life may thrive.”

Formerly known as the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance Day Committee, the Peace Crane Project was started by residents of Sonoma County concerned about nuclear weapons proliferation around the world. For over 35 years, the group has produced an annual August event about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The commemoration day typically features a poster exhibit produced by Hiroshima Mayors for Peace, an origami workshop, speakers, dance performances, shakuhachi flute and taiko drum performers.

Peace Crane is an all-volunteer group, committed to creating a world free of nuclear weapons, where people can learn to live together in harmony and peace. Other members include Robert Doane, Eszter Freeman, Larry Harper, Gwyn Kirk, Nikki Omi, Philip Omi, Jay Pedersen and Phyllis Tajii.

This week, the group is also remembering the 13th anniversary of the disaster at the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant on March 11, 2011.

“When nuclear threats are on the rise,” said Sachiko Knappman, a longtime member of Peace Crane, “it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of the dangers of nuclear power and nuclear weapons.”