Classic about ‘wise seashells’ is surprise Petaluma bestseller

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 17, 2021, 7:15PM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 8-March 14, 2021

What’s weird about the titles that Petaluma book-buyers snapped up this week isn’t that most of them are brand new releases. That happens all of the time.

So it’s not weird that Walter Isaacson’s new book about the invention of gene-splicing is No. 1, or that Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel about a sun-worshipping robot who starts a new religion is No. 2.

What’s weird is that one of them – landing in the No. 3 spot no less – isn’t even remotely new.

That book is Ann Morrow Lindbergh’s 66-year-old “Gift from the Sea,” first published in 1955.

Now, if this were 2005 – at which point the publisher did release a 50th anniversary edition – then maybe it would make sense for Morrow’s slim classic to suddenly hit and/or re-hit a chord with readers. People love to buy famous books they’ve always meant to read, and especially on major anniversaries of that book’s publication. (NOTE: I have a gorgeous, leather-bound edition of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” published in 2001, on the novel’s 150th anniversary. I believe I got as far as chapter 22 – titled “Merry Christmas,” and no, not very merry – before losing steam and skimming ahead to the parts where Ahab battles the whale and then the narrator floats on an empty coffin for three days. Oh … spoiler alert).

With “Gift from the Sea,” however, the book’s next major anniversary will be in 2027.

So, it’s not that.

Maybe Morrow’s enduring volume about finding hope and encouragement in wet rocks and wise seashells is simply the current choice of some extremely large book readers’ group. That’s more than likely. Often as not, when an older book suddenly appears on the bestseller list, and then disappears the next, a book group, or a reading assignment at some local school, is the most logical reason.

On the other hand, maybe local readers just got tired of looking to “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” for inspiration. Is it a coincidence that Charlie Makesy’s bestselling collection of ink drawings and earnest and heartfelt aphorisms – think “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” crossed with “Hope for the Flowers” (the one about caterpillars) with an intravenous shot of “Winnie the Pooh” in its veins – is suddenly missing from the list for the first time in weeks?

Is it possible that we only have room for one such motivational fable at a time, a book in which nature exists only to remind we poor, frail, love-hungry humans that we are, in fact, just a glittering speck of sand in the embrace of a vast universe that we also happen to be the absolute center of?

Who knows?

Anyway, for whatever reason, Morrow’s unstoppable volume is back, for at least a week. And given that millions have taken comfort from it over the last 66 years, and that comfort is something we all need right now, who’s to say that’s a bad thing.

It wouldn’t surprise me if “Jonathan Livngston Seagull” shows up on the list next week.

And for what it’s worth, “Hope for the Flowers” is having its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Better order your copy now.

Here are the complete Top 10 books on Copperfield’s Fiction & Nonfiction lists, and the Kids & Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,’ by Walter Isaacson – A stunning true story with massively unnerving implications for our descendants (if we have any), this is the story of the real-life woman who invented gene-splicing, how and why she did it, and what happens next.

2. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

3. ‘Gift from the Sea,’ by Ann Morrow Lindbergh – The 66-year-old inspirational classic is a meditation on life, simplicity, self-care and seashells.

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson – A light-hearted, deep-searching look at the human machine and why it does so many impressive and surprising (and sometimes terrible) things.

5. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett – A family changes, and changes again, over the course of generations in this mesmerizing novel from the author of “Commonwealth.”

6. ‘Transient Desires,’ by Donna Leon – Another crime-solving adventure for Leon’s Commissario Guido Brunetti, of Venice, this time investigating a boating accident that could be covering up a despicable series of crimes.

7. ‘Later,’ by Stephen King – A relatively short (256 pages) page-turner about a boy who can talk to the dead, and the ways that people in his life try to use this skill for good and (this being a Stephen King story) for evil.

8. ‘The Soul of a Woman,’ by Isabel Allende – The bestselling novelist reveals her path to “romantic feminism” in this brand new memoir, part life stories, part life lessons.

9. ‘The Four Winds,’ by Kristin Hannah The new novel from the author of “The Nightingale” follows a Texas woman driven by the droughts of the 1930s to attempt a better life in Depression-era California.

10. ‘Sharks in the Time of Saviors,’ by Kawai Strong Washburn – Last year’s iridescent debut novel by Hawai’ian author Washburn, it tells the tale of family’s complex relationship to the youngest son, whose magical encounter with sharks prefaces an ability to work miracles.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Charlie Thorne and the Lost City,’ by Stuart Gibbs – The brand new sequel to Gibbs’ bestselling series about the world’s youngest genius, this time recruited to find Charles Darwin’s lost treasure, somewhere in the jungles of South America.

2. ‘Carlton Crumple Creature Catcher: Catch the Munchies!’ by David Fremont – A fearful monster sets out to break his phobia-addiction by catching scary creatures using a super-spicy monster-attracting hot sauce.

3. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift,’ by Tui Sutherland – Another popular sequel, another chapter in Sutherland’s epic tale, more dragons, more fire, more fun.

4. ‘Babysitters Club Graphic: Claudia and the New Girl,’ by Ann M. Martin – More Babysitter’s Club adventures from Ann M. Martin.

5. ‘Can I Sit with You?’ by Sarah Jacoby – A child and a dog sit together and do nothing (nothing but capture the hearts of everyone, young and old) who read this expressive but simple picture book.

6. ‘Hilo: Gina - the Girl Who Broke the World,’ by Judd Winick – The latest sequel in the bestselling kids series about a robot-battling boy from another world.

7. ‘Cat Kid: Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey – The Dog Man sidekick launches his own series of goofball shenanigans.

8. ‘InvestiGators: Off the Hook,’ by John Patrick Green – The amphibious detectives are back for another crime-solving adventure.

9. ‘Endling: The Only,’ by Katharine Applegate – Beginning with “The Last,” moving on to “The First,” and now with the brand new “The Only,” the award-winning author continues her popular “Endling” series about a fantasyland full of sword-wielding animals.

10. ‘To Night Owl From Dogfish,’ by Holly Goldberg Sloan and Meg Wolitzer – A sweet story about friendship that makes clever use of texting and online communications.

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

