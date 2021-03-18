Classic about ‘wise seashells’ is surprise Petaluma bestseller

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 8-March 14, 2021

What’s weird about the titles that Petaluma book-buyers snapped up this week isn’t that most of them are brand new releases. That happens all of the time.

So it’s not weird that Walter Isaacson’s new book about the invention of gene-splicing is No. 1, or that Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel about a sun-worshipping robot who starts a new religion is No. 2.

What’s weird is that one of them – landing in the No. 3 spot no less – isn’t even remotely new.

That book is Ann Morrow Lindbergh’s 66-year-old “Gift from the Sea,” first published in 1955.

Now, if this were 2005 – at which point the publisher did release a 50th anniversary edition – then maybe it would make sense for Morrow’s slim classic to suddenly hit and/or re-hit a chord with readers. People love to buy famous books they’ve always meant to read, and especially on major anniversaries of that book’s publication. (NOTE: I have a gorgeous, leather-bound edition of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” published in 2001, on the novel’s 150th anniversary. I believe I got as far as chapter 22 – titled “Merry Christmas,” and no, not very merry – before losing steam and skimming ahead to the parts where Ahab battles the whale and then the narrator floats on an empty coffin for three days. Oh … spoiler alert).

With “Gift from the Sea,” however, the book’s next major anniversary will be in 2027.

So, it’s not that.

Maybe Morrow’s enduring volume about finding hope and encouragement in wet rocks and wise seashells is simply the current choice of some extremely large book readers’ group. That’s more than likely. Often as not, when an older book suddenly appears on the bestseller list, and then disappears the next, a book group, or a reading assignment at some local school, is the most logical reason.

On the other hand, maybe local readers just got tired of looking to “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” for inspiration. Is it a coincidence that Charlie Makesy’s bestselling collection of ink drawings and earnest and heartfelt aphorisms – think “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” crossed with “Hope for the Flowers” (the one about caterpillars) with an intravenous shot of “Winnie the Pooh” in its veins – is suddenly missing from the list for the first time in weeks?

Is it possible that we only have room for one such motivational fable at a time, a book in which nature exists only to remind we poor, frail, love-hungry humans that we are, in fact, just a glittering speck of sand in the embrace of a vast universe that we also happen to be the absolute center of?

Who knows?

Anyway, for whatever reason, Morrow’s unstoppable volume is back, for at least a week. And given that millions have taken comfort from it over the last 66 years, and that comfort is something we all need right now, who’s to say that’s a bad thing.

It wouldn’t surprise me if “Jonathan Livngston Seagull” shows up on the list next week.

And for what it’s worth, “Hope for the Flowers” is having its 50th anniversary in 2022.

Better order your copy now.

Here are the complete Top 10 books on Copperfield’s Fiction & Nonfiction lists, and the Kids & Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,’ by Walter Isaacson – A stunning true story with massively unnerving implications for our descendants (if we have any), this is the story of the real-life woman who invented gene-splicing, how and why she did it, and what happens next.

2. ‘Klara and the Sun,’ by Kazuo Ishiguro – In the future, a sun-worshipping AF (Artificial Friend) dedicates herself selflessly – perhaps a too selflessly – to the flesh-and-blood folks she was created to serve.

3. ‘Gift from the Sea,’ by Ann Morrow Lindbergh – The 66-year-old inspirational classic is a meditation on life, simplicity, self-care and seashells.

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ by Bill Bryson – A light-hearted, deep-searching look at the human machine and why it does so many impressive and surprising (and sometimes terrible) things.

5. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett – A family changes, and changes again, over the course of generations in this mesmerizing novel from the author of “Commonwealth.”

6. ‘Transient Desires,’ by Donna Leon – Another crime-solving adventure for Leon’s Commissario Guido Brunetti, of Venice, this time investigating a boating accident that could be covering up a despicable series of crimes.