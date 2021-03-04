Closed for repairs?: Petaluma Bagel Mill pauses for nuptials

A huge congratulations to Bagel Mill owner Glenda Dougherty who tied the knot this past weekend with fiancé Michael Manning, who you may recognize as her right-hand man back when she first opened the bagel shop. Because it still makes me smile that Glenda the baker has “dough” in her last name, I had to ask what her new name will be. As of now, she will be Dougherty Manning. Although naturally shy, I was honored that Glenda agreed to share her wedding photo with Argus readers, happy to admit that her customers have become like family. The Bagel Mill will reopen on March 10.

The burger at Sonny’s Grill at the Petaluma Golf Center. (HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Here comes the Sonny’s

A favorite to both golfers and food fanatics alike, Sonny’s Grill has reopened at the Petaluma Golf Center at 200 Stony Point Road. Serving classic comfort food and beer on tap, we have enjoyed Sonny’s back patio both with and without an added bucket of driving range golf balls. From fried chicken sandwiches to panini’s to burger to Yanni’s sausages, Sonny’s food is handcrafted with care, all the way down to the house-ground burger patties and house-baked buns. You can read more about Sonny’s in the Argus article that came out just prior to the pandemic (at petaluma360.com).

Ostella Presto

In a recent conversation with Christian Caiazzo and Katrina Fried, owners and operators of the new Ostella Presto mentioned in last week’s column, I have learned that they plan to open by the end of March. Located at the old Bovine Bakery spot at the transition of 4th Street and Kentucky Street, they will offer Italian inspired pizza, sandwiches, salads and sweets.

Stemple Creek Ranch in Petaluma. (Paige Green Photography)

St. Paddy’s Day beef boxes

At least here in the US, corned beef and St. Paddy’s Day go hand in hand. This year’s festivities are on Thursday, March 17, exactly one year since the pandemic “officially” started here in California. I remember fondly our last restaurant meals prior to the pandemic, although that night we ordered take-out because we wanted to try specialty St. Paddy’s Day dishes from multiple restaurants. McNear’s puts extra love into their St. Paddy’s meals so they are always a solid favorite. If Pub Republic is offering any specials, they too have become one of our holiday go-to’s, and they also have one of our favorite back patios in town. Check your favorite restaurant’s social media for this year’s specials.

For those looking to celebrate at home, two of our favorite local ranches are offering beef boxes, while supplies last. Visit the website of Stemple Creek Ranch (stemplecreek.com) and Fallon Hills Ranch (fallonhills.com) for a great selection of home-grown Petaluma-area meat options. Stemple Creek’s specials run through Sunday, March 14. Fallon Hills Ranch is currently offering 15% off all boxes with the promo code BOX15.