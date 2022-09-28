‘Clowns are invincible,’ says director of dark comedy ‘The Moors’

As a director, James Pelican brings something special to the theater.

Not only is he a professional actor, but he is also a clown.

When not on stage, Pelican serves as the facilities manager of the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center, in addition to being a member of the comedy trio “Clowns on a Stick,” and has recently made a name for himself as a director. Last fall, he directed Cinnabar Theater’s production of “Cyrano.”

Now he’s taken on another challenge.

“The Moors,” by playwright Jen Silverman, opens Sept. 30 at Main Street West in Sebastopol, marking his first time directing for the small company known for taking chances with edgy, off-the-wall works that audiences might be seeing for the first time. Silverman’s 2016 dark comedy tells the story of two sisters and their dog living on the bleak English Moors, longing for love and power.

Silverman was inspired by the Brontë sisters and by stories like “Little Women.” As a playwright, she is known for her dark humor and anarchic spirit. Another dark comedy by SIlverman, “Wink,” had its Sonoma County premiere earlier this year at Main Stage West.

“I just love her presence on the scene,” Pelican said of Silverman’s work, adding that he appreciates how bold her comedy is, and her willingness to indulge in absurdity without losing emotional connection.

With a background in clowning and acting, Pelican uses unique strategies as a director. After attending professional clown classes at Dell'Arte International, Pelican learned an array of creative principals he practices today, even in directing.

“Clowns are invincible. They never die,” he said. “So how that relates to comedy in general is it lends a ferocity to how we tell stories, that allow things to become out-sized — bigger, than they might be if told in a more realistic way.”

Practicing this invincibility gives actors the courage to be impulsive, and particularly on Pelican’s stage, room to play and have fun.

“I think I bring a real sense of play to the rehearsal process,” he said.

As a professional clown, Pelican has learned the importance of movement and facial expressions when acting.

“Because the kind of clown work I do, we rarely speak or sing, it’s almost all silent work,” he said. “You have to tell stories with your body.”

Brenda Reed, playing the eldest sister, Agatha, in “The Moors,” appreciates the style and strategies Pelican brings to the theater.

“I feel really honored and lucky, I think he is an exemplary person,” Reed said. “Having worked with many directors over the last 38 years, I would say that he is an extremely effective director and yet is very real.”

Pelican considers himself an actor first and foremost, an advantage not all directors have. According to Reed, he asks the right questions of the cast, provoking deep thought and consideration.

Reed has learned the importance of movement and impulsivity as an actor from working with Pelican; skills she will take with her after “The Moors.”

“I can’t really say enough about what an extraordinary person I think he is,” Reed said. “I think his background as a clown, as an actor, is a huge piece of why he’s so good.”

Expanding on that, Reed said that Pelican allows the crew to make mistakes, and meets most challenges with humor and grace. With his goofy personality and trust in his cast, Pelican has created a fun, yet productive environment at the theater.

“He knows when to pull rank and be like, ‘Okay, enough, quiet, let’s move on to the next thing,’ and when to let us follow our impulses and integrate that into what’s happening,” Reed said. “I tend to think of life as an archetypal game, I’m a psychologist at heart. There’s something about a clown and the archetype of clown that holds, like everybody loves the clown. They’re thought of as being tender-hearted, different from the jester or the trickster. They’re soft, kind of like a teddy bear, and they don’t have to use words.”

Of his many skills, Pelican said he finds joy in acting and directing, but his favorite ultimately is performing as a clown.

“I know that I’ll get back on stage,” Pelican said. “Right now, I’m really into directing. How long I’ll be into that, we’ll see. I find it really rewarding and I think it suits me well. I think I’m good at it and the fact theaters keep calling me to direct plays, I think validates that.”

