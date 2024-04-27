Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When : West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts). The next WSS show is on Wednesday, May 8, when the theme will be “It Takes All Kinds.”

Me and Rickie Modge, when we were 13 years old, announced to our parents that we were going camping and there was no stopping us. There was no argument from our parents.

My father said, ‘Attaboy,’ and my mother said, ‘Maybe you’ll meet some girls.’

Rickie’s dad, Mr. Modge, and my father, they got together and watched Richie and I pack our backpacks. That’s what we had to take with us on our bicycles. They laid out stuff for us, the heaviest things you can imagine. Like a cast iron skillet. Maybe they just wanted to see how much weight we could carry.

My mother said, “Here’s a nice outfit,” and I said, “Mother. We’re going camping.” She said, “Well, you never know who you might meet. You might meet some girls.”

I said, “There will be no time for such shenanigans.”

That’s how we talked in my house.

“There will be no time for such shenanigans. We’re going to be battling the forces of nature.”

I really said that when I was 13 years old.

The forecast was for rain but we didn’t care. We were well-prepared. We had every heavy thing you could get: A broad cloth, a canvas tent, because nothing covers up the stench of a teenage boy like a mildewed canvas tent. It was the Axe Spray of the early ‘70s.

So we got up to the campground, 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, and it started to rain, but we didn’t care. We set out our groundcloth and our tent, and we dug trenches around the tent for the rain, which impressed the owner of the campground, Old Bob.

Rickie said, “Do we have to call him ‘Old Bob?’ He’s the only Bob around.”

We started a fire, because my father had waterproofed our waterproof matches. He put them in a mason jar, because a box of matches wasn’t heavy enough so let’s make it heavier. So we get the fire going, and our tent is pitched and we started to wonder what we were going to do with our afternoon when, at the campsite next door, some parents dropped off a couple of teenage girls.

Or, as Rickie Modge said, “Ladies.”

Old Bob had come by, and he was pretty impressed with our woodcraft, so he said, “How would you like to whittle ... a duck?”

Why not? I’m up for it. I knew about the outdoor life. I’d read magazines in the barber shop. I’m totally up for this.

So he hands me a log of wood, and I have a penknife, and I proceed to open up my thumb, down to the bone. I have a weak stomach. I immediately went into shock. I dropped to the ground. Richie thought this might be a good time to go talk to the ladies.

They were not impressed with our predicament.

I was sure I was going to bleed out.

This hippie couple from across the road, they came over, and they had two questions. “Was I okay? And, ”How did we get our fire going?”

I said, “Well, my dad fireproofed our fireproof matches ... and Rickie’s a pyromaniac.” And they looked over at Rickie, who said, “The good kind. Like, not criminal. I just like to start fires.”

So we went over to these hippies’ campsite, and we make a fire for them, and they were impressed, and it turns out the woman was a nurse and she said, “I don’t think you’ll need stitches.”

Now, in my experience, when someone says, “I don’t think you’ll need stitches,” a couple of days later some medical professional will say, “Looks like you should have had some stitches.”

So, I was doing everything I could, and because I had read magazines I was holding my hand above my head to staunch the bleeding, and Rickie was over with the teenage girls trying to convince them to look through their tent for a first aid kit to save my life.

They remained unimpressed.

And the older couple across the way said, “You know, you can monetize this, and light fires for everyone in the campground.”

In the meantime, we had unloaded our backpacks of some of the heavier things. Now, I don’t know if any of you have ever put a can of baked beans or SpaghettiOs on a fire, but it happens just as you might imagine it would. First the label burns off, then the can begins to expand as the interior grows hotter.

Numerous people, Old Bob being one of them, came by to say, “What are these cans of baked beans and SpaghettiOs doing in your fire?”

Nobody told us to open the cans first.

So, anyway, we ride home the next day, with all of our wet gear. And I’m still holding my thumb up above my head as I ride so I don’t die.

When I got home, the first thing my mother asked was ... “Did you meet any girls?”