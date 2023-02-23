The California Coastal Commission handed out $2 million in “Whale Tail” grants earlier this month, including a $50,000 grant to United Anglers of Casa Grande, an educational nonprofit based at Casa Grande High School.

United Anglers of Casa Grande teaches hands-on habitat restoration and other actions supporting the survival and recovery of federally threatened fish, particularly salmon and steelhead.

According to their website, “United Anglers students operate and maintain a state-of-the-art conservation fish hatchery on the Casa Grande High School campus in Petaluma, learning a range of relevant skills through practical application and intensive environmental curriculum.”

It was among 56 nonprofit organizations, community groups and schools to receive the grants on Feb. 8. Whale Tail grants are designed to fund projects and programs providing education and care for the California coast and watersheds with a focus on public access, environmental justice and protecting the coast.

The United Anglers grant was awarded for “Tissue Sampling: Permit Management of a Rescue and Rear Program for Native Steelhead Trout,” according to a news release. During the two-year project – which begins in March and focuses on the Petaluma watershed – students will collect juvenile trout displaced by drought conditions in order to perform measurements and take samples. The collected fish will then be relocated to the Casa Grande hatchery.

Samples will be sent to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries for the first-ever genetic analysis of steelhead trout from the Petaluma watershed as part of this NOAA-permitted project.

As soon as freshwater flows allow, students will release the fish.

The $50,000 grant was the highest possible award during this grant cycle. At least 25% of the funded projects will receive grants of up to $20,000.

According to Coastal Commission chair Donne Brownsey, the range of proposals funded “reminds us how important the coast is to all Californians, regardless of race, zip code, age, orientation or ability.”

Whale Tail Grants are supported by those who purchase Whale Tail license plates, and by California taxpayers who “Check the Coast” while filing their taxes, making contributions to the state’s Protect Our Coast and Ocean Fund.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.