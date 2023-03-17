Coastal faves: Some fabulous seaside restaurants accessible from Petaluma

Harbor House and Terrapin Creek were among the high points on a birthday drive up the coast.|
HOUSTON PORTER
March 17, 2023, 9:39AM

After my recent birthday adventure of “around the world” dining, chronicled in the Jan. 6 edition of the Argus-Courier, we took a few weeks off from heavy eating – knowing we’d be right back at it soon enough when my wife Andrea Pierotti’s birthday neared. (Drea, as she’s known, is a certified beer judge and occasional contributor to these pages.)

This time, to commemorate Drea’s birthday, we opted for a short two-day trip up the coast, with the goal of visiting Terrapin Creek, a well-respected Bodega Bay restaurant, and Harbor House, which is up the coast about an hour and a half and seems to have put the town of Elk back on the map. Both of these places have been recognized by the Michelin Guide, considered a fairly accurate indicator of a restaurant’s quality and creativity.

Terrapin Creek first earned a Michelin star in the mid-2010s, only to lose it in recent years. However, they are still more than worthy of the short drive out to Bodega Bay for a nice lunch or dinner, and in fact have become our go-to spot for a coastal drive outside Petaluma.

For its part, Harbor House currently holds two Michelin stars, and after our impeccable lunch, we can report that both stars are well-deserved.

Our reservation at Harbor House was scheduled for lunch, and after previewing their seasonal and locally grown menu online, we had an inkling that it was going to be a hearty one. So we started the day with an early breakfast at Estero Café in Valley Ford.

Estero Café opened in Valley Ford back in 2011, and has been wowing guests with simple yet delicious locally sourced dishes ever since. There is a cleanness to their food, and their waitstaff is always attentive. This is the first place we ever saw Rancho Gordo beans listed on a menu, although it was at Pearl, in Petaluma, when we saw that dish again, tried it, and came to realize why the Estero Café dish was so good. (We have since joined the Racho Gordo bean club and get regular shipments right to our door. They are also available at iLeoni in downtown Petaluma.)

After a breakfast of French toast with house-made vanilla maple syrup, along with a side of Stemple Creek Ranch bacon, we got back on the road, working our way up the coast, stopping here and there to check out the view. Soon enough we were in the hamlet of Elk, which is nothing more than a few residences. Apparently it’s where Wynona Ryder came from before moving to the big city of Petaluma in her teen years.

Harbor House offers lodging as well as dining in the original harbor house, which dates back to 1913 and has a spectacular view of the namesake harbor. During nice weather there is outdoor patio seating, but for our visit, we were eating inside the main dining room, with a great view out toward the ocean. The room itself is wrapped in old-growth redwood, much of it original, which gives it a warm and cozy feel.

With one of us having to remain sober in order to navigate the road back to Point Arena for the night, we ordered only one wine pairing – and what a pairing it was. I was able to experience how each dish was enhanced by its paired wine, but left the rest of the drinking to the birthday girl. (Harbor House is also one of the first restaurants we have visited that offers a non-alcoholic pairing, an appropriate and growing trend.)

Harbor House has earned its stars, in large part, for how fresh and innovative their local and seasonal menu is. Along with their two regular stars, they have also earned the Green Star from Michelin, “an annual award which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices. They hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain.”

Harbor House grows a lot of the veggies in their dishes on their own farm, and even harvests seaweed from the cove just in front of the restaurant, incorporating it into their bread and the occasional dish. Set by the sea, the menu is always filled with plenty of ocean flavors, but being that this was winter, the land flavors were earthy, with several delightful dishes featuring mushrooms from Petaluma area farms.

Our meal started with freshly baked bread and house-made butter, both containing a touch of the aforementioned seaweed from the ocean right by the restaurant. The farm greens salad was locally sourced from Harbor House’s own garden and was topped with a tangy yet subtle Koji buttermilk dressing. Next up was cured local rockfish with shiso and grilled daikon, followed by poached local black cod over an incredible sauce of fermented rice and Miatake mushrooms.

The main dish of pork shoulder confit came with broccoli and Hinoah turnips and was served with a bowl of seaweed vinegar Calhikari rice and Furikake mushrooms. I am normally not a fan of the texture of mushrooms, although I am not averse to their flavors, but these dishes were delightful and never once did I push a mushroom aside. The meal finished with a succulent coffee custard with honeycomb and grilled honey, along with a cup of warm infusion of Harbor House’s garden herbs.

It is hard to earn a second Michelin star without impeccable service, and so it was no surprise that our co-servers, Jacqueline and Jason, were as good as we have ever seen. I believe both were sommeliers, although even if not, they were experts in both the food and wine menus. However, it was not a mechanical knowledge – they were clearly living and loving the menu and the wine pairings. We eventually learned that they are a couple who moved out to Elk from New York City, specifically for the opportunity to work at Harbor House.

To give you an idea of the great service: When I misunderstood a detail about the pickled mushrooms, Jason not only checked in with the kitchen for clarification, but hearing how much I enjoyed that item, brought me a small plate of extras. Service like this, along with the great food, made the whole Harbor House experience excellent and memorable, and we will surely be back for birthday lunches in the future, or maybe even dinner (though it is considerably more expensive than lunch).

After eating, we made our way back down to Point Arena for the night. Not being overly hungry after such a satisfying lunch, we passed on visiting the Bird Café, located along the main drag in town, for one of their legendary pre-fix dinners, and instead opted for a visit to the New Museum Brewery up the hill and across the street.

There we enjoyed both the tacos we ordered – carnitas and Korean potato and cauliflower. (Tip: Heed their warning to order it mild if spice is not your thing.) They also offer a few other small plates, such as salads, ceviche (made with Mendocino coast rock cod), and a salsa trio, along with a not-so-small nachos.

The beer menu at New Museum is heavily influenced by the “farmhouse style,” which loosely describes a large family of beer styles hailing from Belgium that includes saisons, a style which has gained popularity recently along the West Coast, and locally has garnered special attention from HenHouse Brewing. New Museum’s beer list rotates regularly, and during our visit included a couple farmhouse pale ales, a farmhouse sour, a pilsner and a couple of IPAs.

Both the food and the beer at New Museum Brewery were thoughtful and well made, making this quite an enjoyable low-key lunch or dinner option while driving up or down the coast.

Our plan for the way home was to stop into the Bewildered Pig for lunch, but alas, we had not been able to secure lunch reservations on such short notice. The owner was nice enough to try to accommodate us a little later in the day, but we had longstanding dinner reservations already booked for Terrapin Creek so had to take a rain check. (Sadly, this local gem has just announced that after its upcoming slow-month closures scheduled for March and April, they will only reopen for the month of May and then let their lease expire. The restaurant woes of the pandemic are really only starting to appear, as relief loans come due and staffing issues drag on. Also, while winters are always slow for North Coast restaurants, this unusually wet winter has brought things to a screeching halt.)

So, instead of venturing inland on Hwy 128 towards the Bewildered Pig, we stayed in town and, after exploring the town and visiting the Point Arena Cove and fishing pier, stopped in for a quick lunch at Point Arena Mexican Restaurant. Their menu is broad, ranging from enchiladas to chile rellenos to birria to burritos – and being the only lunch spot open in town on many days, it also has everyone covered by offering classic seaside fare such as fish and chips, fried prawns and burgers. We ordered sopes and tacos, both of which were simple yet satisfying.

After lunch, we drove back down the coast through a steady drizzle for our rendezvous with Bodega Bay’s Terrapin Creek. We have been hearing about Terrapin Creek for years now, likely started by the buzz around their former Michelin star, but rarely make it out to the coast.

We started with a couple of local Miyagi oysters before moving on to Crudo of Hamachi and a salad of Charred Octopus and Roasted Cauliflower, topped with toasted almonds, arugula and a smoked pepper aioli. Never ones to leave well enough alone, we could not resist also trying the Pan Roasted Hokkaido Scallops, served over carrot and ginger puree and topped with pickled shitakes, fennel, radishes and peas, and the Puree of Kabocha Squash Soup, with sage and pumpkin seed pesto, which really hit the spot on this cold winter evening.

Our server was the friendly and funny Guillaume, who hails from France, accent and all, but now lives in Petaluma. Like most of their employees, Guillaume has been with Terrapin Creek for years. The atmosphere here is “Sonoma County fancy,” so not overly done, but still nice enough to know the menu is going to hold savory local surprises. And Guillaume’s relaxed and subtly jovial manner kept this fancy meal from feeling stuffy in any way.

For our mains, we went with the Mediterranean Fish Stew and Homemade Malfalde Pasta. We had heard great things about the fish stew, which is chock full of salmon, rock cod, clams, calamari and potatoes, in a tomato and fennel broth, and was simply amazing. However, it was the Homemade Malfalde Pasta, with Manila clams and house-made chorizo, that stole the show. We rarely eat pasta at home so, when out, I gravitate in that direction, especially when I know it’s handmade. This dish was so good that I knew I needed to have it again, and soon.

We finished dinner with Sourdough Bread Pudding, with roasted persimmons and vanilla bean sauce and candied almonds, and the Chocolate Cake, with a cream cheese frosting and topped with toasted coconut chips, candied walnuts and caramel sauce. Both of these splendid desserts were sure to make the order during our next visit.

To be honest, Terrapin Creek’s lost Michelin star may be a blessing in disguise for us local diners. The food and service remain excellent, but it was not too difficult to get a reservation – which was good, because we enjoyed our first visit so much that we immediately booked a table for a week later, knowing that my mother would thoroughly enjoy the experience for her upcoming birthday dinner.

