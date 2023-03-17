Coastal faves: Some fabulous seaside restaurants accessible from Petaluma

After my recent birthday adventure of “around the world” dining, chronicled in the Jan. 6 edition of the Argus-Courier, we took a few weeks off from heavy eating – knowing we’d be right back at it soon enough when my wife Andrea Pierotti’s birthday neared. (Drea, as she’s known, is a certified beer judge and occasional contributor to these pages.)

This time, to commemorate Drea’s birthday, we opted for a short two-day trip up the coast, with the goal of visiting Terrapin Creek, a well-respected Bodega Bay restaurant, and Harbor House, which is up the coast about an hour and a half and seems to have put the town of Elk back on the map. Both of these places have been recognized by the Michelin Guide, considered a fairly accurate indicator of a restaurant’s quality and creativity.

Terrapin Creek first earned a Michelin star in the mid-2010s, only to lose it in recent years. However, they are still more than worthy of the short drive out to Bodega Bay for a nice lunch or dinner, and in fact have become our go-to spot for a coastal drive outside Petaluma.

For its part, Harbor House currently holds two Michelin stars, and after our impeccable lunch, we can report that both stars are well-deserved.

Our reservation at Harbor House was scheduled for lunch, and after previewing their seasonal and locally grown menu online, we had an inkling that it was going to be a hearty one. So we started the day with an early breakfast at Estero Café in Valley Ford.

Estero Café opened in Valley Ford back in 2011, and has been wowing guests with simple yet delicious locally sourced dishes ever since. There is a cleanness to their food, and their waitstaff is always attentive. This is the first place we ever saw Rancho Gordo beans listed on a menu, although it was at Pearl, in Petaluma, when we saw that dish again, tried it, and came to realize why the Estero Café dish was so good. (We have since joined the Racho Gordo bean club and get regular shipments right to our door. They are also available at iLeoni in downtown Petaluma.)

After a breakfast of French toast with house-made vanilla maple syrup, along with a side of Stemple Creek Ranch bacon, we got back on the road, working our way up the coast, stopping here and there to check out the view. Soon enough we were in the hamlet of Elk, which is nothing more than a few residences. Apparently it’s where Wynona Ryder came from before moving to the big city of Petaluma in her teen years.

Harbor House offers lodging as well as dining in the original harbor house, which dates back to 1913 and has a spectacular view of the namesake harbor. During nice weather there is outdoor patio seating, but for our visit, we were eating inside the main dining room, with a great view out toward the ocean. The room itself is wrapped in old-growth redwood, much of it original, which gives it a warm and cozy feel.

With one of us having to remain sober in order to navigate the road back to Point Arena for the night, we ordered only one wine pairing – and what a pairing it was. I was able to experience how each dish was enhanced by its paired wine, but left the rest of the drinking to the birthday girl. (Harbor House is also one of the first restaurants we have visited that offers a non-alcoholic pairing, an appropriate and growing trend.)

Harbor House has earned its stars, in large part, for how fresh and innovative their local and seasonal menu is. Along with their two regular stars, they have also earned the Green Star from Michelin, “an annual award which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices. They hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain.”

Harbor House grows a lot of the veggies in their dishes on their own farm, and even harvests seaweed from the cove just in front of the restaurant, incorporating it into their bread and the occasional dish. Set by the sea, the menu is always filled with plenty of ocean flavors, but being that this was winter, the land flavors were earthy, with several delightful dishes featuring mushrooms from Petaluma area farms.

Our meal started with freshly baked bread and house-made butter, both containing a touch of the aforementioned seaweed from the ocean right by the restaurant. The farm greens salad was locally sourced from Harbor House’s own garden and was topped with a tangy yet subtle Koji buttermilk dressing. Next up was cured local rockfish with shiso and grilled daikon, followed by poached local black cod over an incredible sauce of fermented rice and Miatake mushrooms.