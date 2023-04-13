Petaluma People Services Center will be partnering with Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging for a special focus group gathering titled Coffee, Cookies & Conversation.

The community-focused activity takes place on Monday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at the Senior Cafe at PPSC, 211 Novak Drive.

This is an opportunity for the event’s sponsors to ask questions of the local community about the needs of seniors, people will disabilities and their caregivers.

Pre-registration is required. Email cares@petalumapeople.org or call 707-765-8488 to reserve a spot.