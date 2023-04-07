Coffee with the Chiefs at Polly Klaas Theater

Petaluma Fire Chief Jeff Schach and Police Chief Ken Savano will be engaging in conversation with the Petaulma community at special Coffee with the Chiefs event sponsored by the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce.

Scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 from 8-9:30 a.m., the event costs $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members and includes coffee and pastries.

A 50/50 raffle will raise money for the chamber (bring cash!), but the main event will be Schach and Savano describing what’s new in Petaluma and taking questions from the audience.

The event will take place at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave.

Advance registration (by Wednesday, April 12) is required at PetalumaChamber.com.