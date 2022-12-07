Once Upon a Slush (122b American Alley, across the alley from Petaluma Pie Company) will have Santa in the house this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. And there is no need to bring extra money for photos – the owners of Once Upon a Slush are encouraging anyone who wants to, to snap their own photos for free. This particular Santa is also something special, regularly appearing at Ghirardelli Square. And while you are there, you can not only try their ice cream slushy combos, which are as good as ever, but they also now have drinkables, such as straight up shakes, slushies and frappes (a coffee and ice cream blend), which they have added to their menu since shedding the Wicked Slush franchise earlier this fall.

But don’t even bother telling me this isn’t the weather for frozen treats. Personally, I love them all the time and take my guidance from the Icelanders, who devour frozen treats year-round. However, for those looking, they also have an extensive menu of hot drinks, from hot cocoa to tea to any coffee drink you could want, using Land and Water Coffee, and the indoor seating to hang out and enjoy your drinks. Once Upon a Slush has also introduced a food menu, with warm food items, like theater popcorn, hotdogs and grilled cheese sandwiches. (www.onceuponaslush.com)

Cocktail season

The holiday season of cocktails continues from Barber Lee Spirits (www.barberleespirits.com) with their upcoming Sunday, Dec. 11 event including food from Stockhome Restaurant Petaluma (www.stockhomerestaurant.com), as well as games, music, and a sampling of six different cocktails, followed by a full-size cocktail of your choosing. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are currently available through their website. (For additional holiday fun, don’t miss the Barber Cellars gingerbread house decorating event we wrote about in last week’s column, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.)

While on the topic of Barber Lee Spirits, they have naturally added to the Barber Cellars basket of great gift ideas by recently adding two new tasting sets for the holidays. The first is their straight up sampler, with six 3 oz. bottles of their award-winning spirits, along with a tumbler glass, and all packed in a nice box. And as if they couldn’t get more high-octane than that, they just released a tasting set that they made in collaboration with Petaluma Coffee & Tea (www.petalumacoffee.com). But this isn’t just spirits and coffee. This coffee was actually aged in the very barrels that the four spirit samples were bottled from. These include rum, rye, bourbon and apple brandy. For a neat video of them pouring the coffee beans out of the barrels, head over to Petaluma Coffee & Tea’s Facebook page.

Chocolate orange dreams

I may have eaten an entire Terry’s Chocolate Orange this past weekend... In response to this admission, posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook, Pilar of MariaPilar’s Ice Creamery (www.mariposaicecreamery.com) reached out to let me know that her seasonal Chocolate Orange ice cream is now available, either for immediate order, or for pick-up at her upcoming warehouse sale at 431 Payran St., Suite E, on Friday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other current holiday specials include their Snow Balls, Peppermint Bark Bars, Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwiches, and their line of Boozy Holiday ice creams – Peanut Butter Whiskey, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Vodka, Sonoma Portworks Duet Hazelnut Sherry Stracciatella and Brandy Caramel. Along with their regularly incredible flavors of ice cream, the holidays bring out some old-time favorites too, such as Peppermint Crunch, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Eggnog and my favorite, Dark Chocolate Orange.

Living nativity

This Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Petaluma Valley Baptist Church (580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway) will host their Festival of Christmas, with live music by the Casa Grande Concert Choir, Kenilworth Junior High Jazz Band, and Christmas carolers, as well as games and, yes, food and drink, in their food court and tea room. They will also have a living nativity scene. Tickets are only $3.50 and can be purchased at the door.

Gift cards for teens

One of Una Vida’s (www.una-vida.org) areas of focus is supporting shelterless high school students, which – though hard to believe in such an affluent region – are fairly numerous here in Petaluma. Casa Grande High School alone has 71 current students classified as homeless. Una Vida works all year long to help these kids, but likes to do something especially meaningful during the holidays, when they might not be getting gifts.