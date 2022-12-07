Subscribe

Cold treats, warm food and gifts for others make season special

Ice cream, cocktails, and gifts for others are what this season is all about.|
HOUSTON PORTER
December 6, 2022, 5:12PM
Once Upon a Slush (122b American Alley, across the alley from Petaluma Pie Company) will have Santa in the house this Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. And there is no need to bring extra money for photos – the owners of Once Upon a Slush are encouraging anyone who wants to, to snap their own photos for free. This particular Santa is also something special, regularly appearing at Ghirardelli Square. And while you are there, you can not only try their ice cream slushy combos, which are as good as ever, but they also now have drinkables, such as straight up shakes, slushies and frappes (a coffee and ice cream blend), which they have added to their menu since shedding the Wicked Slush franchise earlier this fall.

But don’t even bother telling me this isn’t the weather for frozen treats. Personally, I love them all the time and take my guidance from the Icelanders, who devour frozen treats year-round. However, for those looking, they also have an extensive menu of hot drinks, from hot cocoa to tea to any coffee drink you could want, using Land and Water Coffee, and the indoor seating to hang out and enjoy your drinks. Once Upon a Slush has also introduced a food menu, with warm food items, like theater popcorn, hotdogs and grilled cheese sandwiches. (www.onceuponaslush.com)

Cocktail season

The holiday season of cocktails continues from Barber Lee Spirits (www.barberleespirits.com) with their upcoming Sunday, Dec. 11 event including food from Stockhome Restaurant Petaluma (www.stockhomerestaurant.com), as well as games, music, and a sampling of six different cocktails, followed by a full-size cocktail of your choosing. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are currently available through their website. (For additional holiday fun, don’t miss the Barber Cellars gingerbread house decorating event we wrote about in last week’s column, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.)

While on the topic of Barber Lee Spirits, they have naturally added to the Barber Cellars basket of great gift ideas by recently adding two new tasting sets for the holidays. The first is their straight up sampler, with six 3 oz. bottles of their award-winning spirits, along with a tumbler glass, and all packed in a nice box. And as if they couldn’t get more high-octane than that, they just released a tasting set that they made in collaboration with Petaluma Coffee & Tea (www.petalumacoffee.com). But this isn’t just spirits and coffee. This coffee was actually aged in the very barrels that the four spirit samples were bottled from. These include rum, rye, bourbon and apple brandy. For a neat video of them pouring the coffee beans out of the barrels, head over to Petaluma Coffee & Tea’s Facebook page.

Chocolate orange dreams

I may have eaten an entire Terry’s Chocolate Orange this past weekend... In response to this admission, posted to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook, Pilar of MariaPilar’s Ice Creamery (www.mariposaicecreamery.com) reached out to let me know that her seasonal Chocolate Orange ice cream is now available, either for immediate order, or for pick-up at her upcoming warehouse sale at 431 Payran St., Suite E, on Friday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other current holiday specials include their Snow Balls, Peppermint Bark Bars, Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwiches, and their line of Boozy Holiday ice creams – Peanut Butter Whiskey, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Vodka, Sonoma Portworks Duet Hazelnut Sherry Stracciatella and Brandy Caramel. Along with their regularly incredible flavors of ice cream, the holidays bring out some old-time favorites too, such as Peppermint Crunch, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Eggnog and my favorite, Dark Chocolate Orange.

Living nativity

This Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Petaluma Valley Baptist Church (580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway) will host their Festival of Christmas, with live music by the Casa Grande Concert Choir, Kenilworth Junior High Jazz Band, and Christmas carolers, as well as games and, yes, food and drink, in their food court and tea room. They will also have a living nativity scene. Tickets are only $3.50 and can be purchased at the door.

Gift cards for teens

One of Una Vida’s (www.una-vida.org) areas of focus is supporting shelterless high school students, which – though hard to believe in such an affluent region – are fairly numerous here in Petaluma. Casa Grande High School alone has 71 current students classified as homeless. Una Vida works all year long to help these kids, but likes to do something especially meaningful during the holidays, when they might not be getting gifts.

To this end, Una Vida is currently in the middle of their Gift Card Drive, with drop-off locations at Baskin Robbins (60 East Washington) and Don Poncho’s Mexican Restaurant (285 North McDowell). Any type of gift card is welcome, but being a food writer, I would encourage supporting our local restaurants by donating their cards. A lot of these kids don’t have the normal pleasure of grabbing a quick bite with friends at their favorite sandwich, burrito, coffee or ice cream spot, so even a small gift card will bring them holiday joy. And if you cannot drop off the gift cards, consider sending one or two via email to lynne@una-vida.org.

As this drive is specifically for Casa Grande students, I would guess that eastside cards are more appreciated, so think Dandy Sandos, Starbucks, Crumbl Cookies and of course, Don Pancho’s, but any card(s) will bring a smile to these kids’ faces.

A special thanks to Baskin Robbins and Don Poncho’s for helping to make this happen. Please consider staying for ice cream or lunch/dinner when dropping your cards off, or better yet, add a couple of their gift cards to your donation. Every little bit helps.

Before we move away from Una Vida and giving special thanks, Lynne of Una Vida posted a nice thank you note to Amy Kenner recently on social media. Petaluma Pie Company regularly donates to the cause, but recently, one of Una Vida’s pick-up driver volunteers had to cancel last minute due to Covid, and so Lynne reached out to the general public for help. Amy Kenner stepped up, yet again showing that within our community, there is always someone there to lending a helping hand. All you have to do is ask.

Also in the gratitude department was a recent post from Audubon Canyon Ranch, thanking one of our local restaurants for their donation. “In honor of Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26), we're celebrating Mi Pueblo Petaluma! They're helping feed 50 fire practitioners each weekend during our winter training events. We are grateful.”

A gift for the dogs

Have you noticed the colorful ceramics in and around Tortilla Real? Those are authentic pieces from owner/Chef Luis Flores’s home state of Jalisco, Mexico. We enjoy the bold colors, but it’s the bulbous bone-shaped doggie water bowl that always cracks us up. However, it was only recently that we learned these dishes are available for purchase, and they almost make us want to get another dog.

While at Tortilla Real, we learned that they have brought back their winter special – the Chile Relleno en Nogada. This is a poblano chile stuffed with fruits, veggies and/or your choice of meats, before being bathed in a walnut cream sauce and topped with pomegranate seeds. We had this dish last winter and have been missing it ever since. Additionally, they just added a chicken and cheese chipotle cream sauce enchilada which is next on our list. However, our go-to for the past few months has been the Camarones ala Diabla (spicy sauteed shrimp), which is definitely spicy, but is also surprisingly flavorful, what with Chef Luis using several different peppers to give the dish more than just heat.

A gift of wine

Model Farm Wines (www.modelfarmwines.com), a very small Sonoma County producer, is currently offering curated special bundles of their wines. “These wines are drinking exceptionally well right now and are perfect for gifting, your special holiday dinners, or just to restock the cellar post-Thanksgiving,” they say. Their production numbers are tiny for wines like their 2019 Petaluma Gap Estate Syrah and 2019 Petaluma Gap La Cruz Vineyard Syrah, making them quite a collector’s item. But don’t wait too long to enjoy it, they’re great right now and will go well with any holiday dinner. The bundles are only available through Dec. 12 in their online store, and include some wines that you can no longer buy individually, like their 2018 Petaluma Gap Estate Syrah. Shipping is complimentary on six or more bottles.

Email Houston Porter at houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.

