Collecting and preserving veterans’ stories a calling for college student

With absolute enthusiasm and energy, lifelong Petaluman John Gause recounts his love of history, especially the periods surrounding conflicts between nations.

“World War II is most remembered today as the battle between good and evil,” he said recently, speaking from Louisiana, where he is majoring in history. “Many other conflicts, and especially the individual soldier’s experiences, are sometimes forgotten.”

In conversation, Gause – currently a senior at the University of New Orleans – is exceptionally thoughtful about the subject matter he is so keenly interested in. One realizes immediately that his love of history is just part of the appeal. He is equally enthused by the preservation of artifacts from historical armed conflicts and oral histories of those events as told to him by veterans who saw it all firsthand. An avid historian since he was a young boy, Gause’s connection to his Grandfather, John Fleming Gause II – an engineer with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam – cemented his interest in this facet of history.

“Even as a young boy, I knew my grandfather was in the military, but it wasn’t until I was much older that I was able to speak with him in detail about his Armed forces experiences in Korea and Vietnam,” Gaause said. “I learned so much more about my grandfather when he opened up to me about his personal recollections of his war experiences, and how they impacted him as a person.”

After Gause graduated from Petaluma High School in 2016, he worked a nondescript job to pay bills, but when he walked into Petaluma’s Military Antiques and Penry Military Museum, he knew that was where he wanted to work. Aside from working among historical artifacts, he was able to speak with many veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars. To Gause, this was the most satisfying aspect of working at the store.

“I did have to build up (courage) to ask about their experiences,” he admitted. “It was when the veterans realized that I wasn’t just some kid asking for war stories – that I wanted to preserve their oral histories – that’s when they really opened up. I felt that because of the degree of separation between me and the veteran, I was able to build the trust of the people I interviewed. That allowed them to open up to me with emotional subject matters they never shared with family.”

Gause also enjoyed giving tours of the Penry Military Museum to school classes that would come to visit, tourists that would come from around the world, and especially the veterans.Though the museum portion of the business is now closed – with all artifacts belonging to Sergeant Richard Penry, for which the enterprise was named, having been returned to his family – Gause has continued this outreach and oral history work to this day.

“Most of the interviews that I do involve Vietnam veterans,” he said, “and one of my projects regarding veterans’ oral histories has been submitted to the Library of Congress, in the National Archives.”

Not satisfied with just a local perspective, Gause has also worked with Santa Rosa based Alta Archaeological, and in association with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, at two recovery sites in Poland last year. For 21 days, Gause dug into crash sites of bombers that went down during World War II, helping to identify parts of a B-17G “Flying Fortress’ and B-24J “Liberator” planes in an undisclosed part of Poland.

Explained Gause, “We worked with the Archaeological Museum of Wroclaw, the Polish military and police authorities to ensure that artifacts were properly retrieved and preserved.”

Gause hopes to head to Poland again this summer after graduation, and to Austria as well, for more archaeological excavations, part of a project to repatriate the remains of lost veterans. He has also recently been granted a scholarship/internship from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to catalog archaeological materials and prepare them for exhibition during his next semester in New Orleans.

According to Gause, when he receives his bachelor’s degree next spring, he hopes to pursue a masters in museum science and eventually work in a museum, continuing the tradition of preserving history and teaching it to generations to come.