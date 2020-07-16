Coming together while staying apart

The scents of eucalyptus and earthy vineyards waft through the air, mingling with excited pre-show chatter and the clinking of wine glasses. Drifting behind a dramatic swath of evergreen trees, the setting sun casts vibrant colors across the roofless ruins at Jack London State Historic Park. Somewhere, a patron laughs, the sound traveling through knots of picnickers, and sounds of the artists warming up backstage.

IN THE ZONE: Audience’s can’t gather in the beloved space at Jack London Park this year, but Transcendence Theatre Company isn’t letting that stop them. (Screen capture from “Don’t Stop Believin’”)

That unforgettable pre-show vibe is what usually greets the audience at Broadway Under the Stars, presented annually by Transcendence Theatre Company. Tonight, the setting is the eerie glow of my computer screen, the audience (in addition to me) seated in homes that have become their sometimes-dreary havens for the past four months.

Acknowledging as much, Transcendence’s Artistic Director Amy Miller, appearing on our screens at the start of the program, raises the question: “How so we come together … when we have to stay apart?”

Transcendence quickly answers that question with “The Best Night Ever Online,” kicking off a summer of shows designed for fans to watch remotely. Beginning with “Don’t Stop Believin’,” airing five more times through Sunday, July 19, the show is a streamlined viewing experience that is both nostalgic and hopeful, busting at the seams with the apropos theme of community.

Amy Miller, Artistic Director of Transcendence Theater Company

For the audience, the experience begins a day or to ahead of time, with a quick request, through the Sonoma County company’s website, to access to the virtual showing. There is no cost, simply a suggestion of donating what you can. Once registered, in-depth emails are sent out, with recommendations to support local wineries, information on how to view the YouTube-based program, and detailed production notes that can be printed out if you really want to hold a program in your hands while you watch.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” then begins one-half-hour before show-time with little pre-show vignettes that will be familiar to all Transcendence enthusiasts - a sponsor spotlight, amiable insights into the company’s extensive education programs, and best of all, the Broadway & Vine chat, where artists and local winemakers come together for a casual discussion.

“ALL YOU NEED’S AN AIR CONDITIONER ...” Shaleah Adkisson sings the hot and sexy “Air Conditioner,” laying down exactly what she expects in a lover.

In the show itself, carefully curated highlights from past years are linked together, establishing a balance between show-stopping moments – like actual horses appearing during “Fugue For Tinhorns” (“I got your horse right here …”) and the tender romance of Sting’s gorgeous “Fields of Gold.”

“Don’t Stop Believin’” includes powerhouse performances that brought back memories for this reviewer, who was actually there in the live audience when these shows were recorded. Shaleah Adkisson in “Air Conditioner” is brimming with comedic talent, Davar gives a subtle, sexy rendition of “All That Jazz,” and who can resist singing along with “My Shot” from “Hamilton”?

The rich melodies and powerful message of “Make Them Hear You” (from the musical “Ragtime”) could be talking about the current Black Lives Matter movement, sung by the brilliant Ezekiel Andrew.

In a remarkable twist, Chicago’s famous “Cell Block Tango” is gender swapped, leading to hilarity and poignant commentary on how differently women are expected to pose and dance.

“WHAT A GLORIOUS FEELIN’”: Evan Ruggiero performs a tap dance like you;ve never seen in “Singin’ in the Rain,” as part of Transcnedence Theatre Company’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” (Photo a screen capture from the streaming show).

It is impossible to avoid smiling with the cheeky “Singin’ in the Rain” tap dance of Evan Ruggiero, which could just fill you with optimism in spite of our challenging times.

It may not have the grandeur of sunset-lit ruins echoing with applause, but somehow, by the end of this online show, “The Best Night Ever Online” felt as if we truly had come together for a wonderful night.

Pour yourself a glass of local wine (there are plenty of wineries to choose from right here in Petaluma) and revisit the glorious music of Broadway Under the Stars.