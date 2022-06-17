Common Threads, Local Ties

When : The exhibit runs through July 24. Museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Two very different Petaluma exhibitions opened to the public last weekend, one at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, the other at the Petaluma Arts Center. Though the two shows could not be more different, they do have one thing in common: each honors and celebrates the impact, importance and sheer creativity of Petaluma innovators, past and present.

The museum show illuminates Petaluma’s glorious railroad history, and includes a working model rail cars, plus opportunities for kids to color their own train cars. The arts center show highlights the work of several local fiber artists, demonstrating how versatile and expressive a simple thread can be.

“Local Ties: History of Petaluma & Haystack Railroad, Northwestern Pacific Railroad and the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railway,” running through July 24 at the downtown history museum, invites visitors to travel back in time to when Petaluma boasted it could deliver eggs and other produce to San Francisco in just one day, thanks to the modern miracle of railway transportation.

Hundreds of photographs, artifacts, paintings and recollections tell the stories of Petaluma’s long love affair with the railroad. Meticulously crafted by Kathy Fries, the exhibition boasts plenty to see and do. One certain crowd-pleaser is the exquisitely detailed “O” Scale layout, hand-crafted by Rich Dornhelm, which recreates in miniature the original Petaluma & Santa Rosa railway system. The original full-sized system ran from 1904 to 1935, and was among the first in the country to employ electric railway technology. Artifacts and photos from the Petaluma Trolley Railroad Museum help tell the story of the early years of the Petaluma & Santa Rosa Electric Railroad as well as the history of the now-crumbling rain trestle. Efforts to replace the trestle, which many local historians continue to celebrate as a valuable piece of Petaluma’s history, are also included in the exhibit.

An antique trolley bell is also on display, and yes, visitors are welcome to ring it.

Courtesy of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Society, a number of local property maps and photos show the development of the Petaluma rail systems, along with accounting journals, railroad tools and more. The hostory of the Petaluma & Haystack Railroad, which began service on August 1, 1864 as the third official railroad in California, is also told in the exhibit through more displays of artifacts and ephemera.

“Common Threads: Art & Fiber,” the Petaluma Arts Center’s current main exhibit, was curated by Carole Barlas, Irma Vega Bijou and Llisa Demetrios. IT features a dozen Bay Area artists whose work ranges from quilting and weaving to sculpting and fashion.

In a statement describing the show, the co-curators reveal, “Most of these 12 fiber artists in Common Threads: Art & Fiber exhibit are working within 10 miles of the Petaluma Arts Center. “As we spoke to the artists about their art works, there was a passion, joy and enthusiasm for what each could make with fibers. The possibilities were endless from functional to decorative, from practical to artistic, and from utilitarian to playful. They are all very hands-on as they work. Some work by hand every step of the process of taking the fleece or fiber to the finished piece. The artists wold often iterate on an idea. There was a boundless, endless curiosity of each artist about what fiber could do.”

The artists on display are Patricia Briceño, Marlie de Swart, Karla Jacobs, Alissa Kaplan, Carol Larson, Travis Meinholf, Joan Pont, Carol Lee Shanks, Marta Shannon, Kate Tatum, Jessica Teem and Susan Vorbeck.

Along with displays of looms. frames, spindles and other fabric-friendly tools of the trade, highlights of the show include bowls, birds and flowers sculpted from woven felt by Karla Jacobs, gorgeous fashions, simultaneously traditional and nearly futuristic, by Carol Lee Shanks, and mesmerizing quilts by Carol Larson and Susan Vorback.

As Larson herself says, to a degree speaking for the entire community of fiber artists whop the current show represents, "I am a storyteller. With cloth as my medium, I layer text onto fabric and embellish with images, clothing, ephemera and stitch relevant to the story. Through the examination of social/cultural values, I create a narrative which encourages the viewer to contemplate their point of view and potentially spark conversation."

Both of these current exhibitions have relatively short runs, ending the fourth weekend in July.