Community Health Fair next weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-4 p.m., Petaluma Blacks for Community Development is partnering with the Petaluma Health Center to provide a free health fair to the community.

Many local health providers will offer resources and information about health and wellness issues.

There will be COVID-19 testing, prizes, games and more.

The health fair will be located in the parking lot of the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd.

This event is open to the public.