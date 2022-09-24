Subscribe

Community Health Fair next weekend

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 24, 2022, 5:00AM

On Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-4 p.m., Petaluma Blacks for Community Development is partnering with the Petaluma Health Center to provide a free health fair to the community.

Many local health providers will offer resources and information about health and wellness issues.

There will be COVID-19 testing, prizes, games and more.

The health fair will be located in the parking lot of the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd.

This event is open to the public.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette