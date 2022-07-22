Community Impact Award goes to Petaluma Garden Club

Impressed by the Petaluma Garden Club’s creation of a habitat garden in Wickersham Park, the California Garden Clubs, Inc. has awarded the historic local organization with its Community Impact Award, which includes a $150 cash prize.

Praising the project, and the club itself, for “its display of distinguished civic or conservation work making permanent improvement for public benefit,” California Garden Clubs, Inc. — a branch of the nearly 100-year-old National Garden Clubs, Inc. organization — also cited the wide member participation of the Petaluma Club, and the project’s “outstanding impact on the community.”

The project came to be during the pandemic, as members of the local Garden Club brainstormed ways to work together while staying safe. The club’s City Beautification Committee elected to create the pollinator garden at Wickersham Park in order to educate people about the importance of butterflies and other insects, and to create vibrant habitat for them to reproduce and feed on.

Having received permission from the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, the club crafted a plan tailor-made to the chosen location, and chose appropriate plants that will bloom all year long.