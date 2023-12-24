The current GoFundMe campaign for Keny’s Donuts owners Ray and Sophy Heng, who lost their life savings to thieves – and are in the midst of getting it all back thanks to an incredible outpouring of local support – is not the only “It’s a Wonderful Life” moment happening within the Petaluma food community this month.

Another local GoFundMe campaign that has been met with great generosity is the one for Liberty Ducks owners Jim, Eric and Jennifer Reichardt, who were badly hit by the avian flu epidemic affecting poultry farms throughout Petaluma Valley.

As reported Dec. 12 by food writer Heather Irwin, “Liberty Ducks, a boutique producer whose Pekin ducks are on the menus of many of the Bay Area's finest restaurants, escaped the initial outbreak in late November, but last week had a positive test for fast-spreading bird influenza at one of their smaller farms, according to Jennifer Reichardt, chief operating officer of Liberty Ducks.”

That meant approximately 4,900 birds, about a third of Liberty Farm’s total production, would need to be destroyed.

In response, Jennifer Reichardt set up a GoFundMe page “to help our family business survive these unexpected costs during this county wide disaster, as well as help us brace for an uncertain economic future.”

Of her father Jim, who founded Liberty Ducks in 1992, she wrote, “My Dad is the strongest man I know, and he has such a hard time asking for help. My brother and I are fighting so hard to continue his legacy for another generation and are humbly asking for your support.”

They got it. In the weeks since the online campaign was established, the Reichardts have more than hit their goal of $175,000, with donations totaling just under $180,000 the last time we checked.

Many of the biggest contributions came from within the food and hospitality community. Bruce Aidells of Aidells Sausage gave $10,000; Paul Einbund, owner of The Morris restaurant in San Francisco, gave $5,000; and Mark Stark, who with his wife Terri owns seven restaurants in Sonoma County, gave $4,000.

Other local supporters generally gave smaller donations, but in such numbers that the Reichardts are filled with hope and, dare we say it, holiday spirit.

“This is the absolute definition of community,” the family wrote on their GoFundMe page. “We couldn't be more proud to be from Sonoma County and to be farmers. As the days go on, we are becoming more acutely aware of the incredible battle we have ahead of us. This support gives us the fight to carry on.”

The hard part’s not over for local poultry and egg farmers, including the Reichardts. With more than a million birds euthanized so far in Sonoma County – and with the avian flu epidemic nowhere near under control – local farmers will be needing all the help they can get this holiday season.

