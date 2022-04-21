Subscribe

Concert of compassion planned in support of Ukraine

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 21, 2022, 6:00AM

Tickets are still available for the massive local concert being put together in support of the people of Ukraine.

Featuring dozens of musicians and performers from all over the Bay Area, the benefit takes place on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma, 939 B Street.

Along with Petaluma’s own Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble, the concert will feature the Berkeley-based Veretski Pass, the Łowiczanie Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Kolyada Ukrainian Folk Choir and the Ukrainian violinist Igor Veligan, who will be accompanied by his wife, Mira Veligan on piano.

Tickets are available for a donation of $50 or more to one of several Ukrainian aid organizations listed on the website JubileeKlezmer.com.

