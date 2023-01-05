Congressman Huffman speaks out for Heritage Salvage

In a YouTube video posted in mid December by Congressman Jared Huffman, he spoke up for Michael “Bug” Deakin (see story, this page) and Heritage Salvage, which lost it’s lease earlier in the year and is searching for a new location where the recycled lumber operation can continue.

In the video, Huffman identifies himself as, “A huge fan of Bug and his iconic company, which is such an important resource for the town of Petaluma.”

Encouraging the City of Petaluma and the community at large to do whatever it takes to help Heritage Salvage relocate, Huffman says, “We appreciate you Bug, and everything you’ve done for the past 17 years, along the Petaluma River. I’m sure if we work together we can find you another great location, so you can remain part of Petaluma.”