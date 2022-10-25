Connie Hammerman’s downtown tours shine light on Petaluma history

Most Petaluma residents have asked, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” But locals who dig deeper into the city’s rich history might extend the questioning with: “Which came first, the dairy or the poultry industry?”

Followed by, “Which came first, the brothels or the banks?”

Once you’ve answered those, how about, “Where was Petaluma’s first opera house?” and “Can you give me the locations of the city’s earliest hotels, bakeries and stables?”

No, this isn’t a pop quiz testing your knowledge of Petaluma history, just a sample of some of the questions residents and visitors ask about our city.

The answers can be found in various places, but I recommend joining a Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Petaluma, led by tour guides dressed in elaborate Victorian-era costumes and offered by the Petaluma Historical Museum on Saturday mornings from May through October.

Thanks to the imagination of Connie Hammerman, who gained experience with walking tours in her native San Francisco, the popular tours have enlightened thousands of wide-eyed sightseers since 1995, the year Petaluma’s historic downtown was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Prior to that, you had to be a historian, or perhaps a multi-generational Petaluman, to learn everything just one walking tour provides.

Soon after Hammerman moved here, she began wondering things like: “What’s the story behind the ironfront buildings?” “Where is the Mutual Relief Building?” “Who are the McNears and why does their name appear so many places?” “Who was Wickersham?”

Hammerman and her late husband Bill, a retired San Francisco State professor of education and outdoor education, came to Petaluma in 1993. “When Bill retired,” she said, “we discussed moving to a smaller community. I was familiar with Petaluma from going to the Russian River, where my aunt and uncle had a cabin. You can’t be a San Franciscan without going to the Russian River or to Clear Lake.”

She continued, “One night, we went to the Petaluma Museum to see a speaker. Before we were out the door, Bill was co-chair of one committee and a member of another. It was such a welcoming small town. From then on, we were welcomed by many. Connie Mahoney invited me to join the Petaluma Woman’s Club and (former mayor) Patty Hilligoss was such a sweetie. We just walked into an ideal setup.”

Hammerman herself ended up joining the Cancer Society, the Visitor’s Center and the Garden Club. “What we really liked is that everybody knew everybody. No matter where I went, I added time for meeting people.”

The idea of promoting local walking tours blossomed from her experience of arranging and leading tours in San Francisco.

“When we moved here, I asked, ‘Where are the walking tours?’ In the City, we had walking tours of Telegraph Hill, the Financial District, Pacific Heights, and more. Have you ever walked through Chinatown with 40 people?” she asked, laughing at the memory.

“I suggested creating walking tours of downtown, particularly of Main Street (Petaluma Boulevard),” she said. “I rounded up 14 people, including some old-timers, to lead the tours. We held training sessions where we formed a schedule and discussed which topics to cover. We emphasized accuracy – don’t say it if you’re not sure. Then we perfected our route and started our street walking. Old-timers would share information with us. We had a lot of fun. The costumes came later, we wanted to perfect it first.”

The purpose of the walking tour is to give visitors and residents an overview of the history and development of downtown Petaluma from 1850 to approximately 1920.

“Bill wanted to take it a step further and dress as historical characters, which became The Petalumans of Yesteryear. He was always a ham. He impersonated William Howard Pepper” – a noted local nurseryman who opened the city’s first kindergarten in 1894 at the corner of Washington and Liberty streets. (The kindergarten is still active, though it moved to F Street decades ago.) “Later, he formed a discussion group of longtime residents called the Sages. I loved hearing stories from the Sages we could use on the walking tour.”

As a tour guide, Hammerman has deep experience. “In the early 1960s, I was director of the YMCA at San Francisco State and the only woman director west of the Mississippi, when I was tasked with promoting cultural understanding between student groups,” she said.

“I created more than 25 different field trips for the National Association for Foreign Student Affairs. I also was a tour guide for top military brass from the Presidio. I took them on city tours. It was my job to plan and prepare field trips for boat cruises, neighborhood walks, and attending ballgames. We were the first group of walking tour guides in San Francisco,” she recalled.

As for Bill Hammerman, the East Coast native arrived at SF State in 1960, where he became director of Camp Leonard, in the Sierra, which brought together students and teachers in learning outdoor experiences.

“He was very involved with students at all levels. We became colleagues and we became friends,” said Connie, who was married and the mother of four. “We were all friends. After I divorced and married Bill, my kids had three parents.”

A former Citizen of the Year and one of Petaluma’s Good Eggs, Bill Hammerman died in 2017, at the age of 88.

In essence, Petaluma’s downtown walking tours bring to life the age-old question: Where am I?

The answer is you are here, in an 1850s riverfront town with a rich history connected to California’s Gold Rush era.

To learn more about the Historic Downtown Walking Tours, go to petalumamuseum.com/visit.