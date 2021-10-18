Contest: Share your scary stories with the Petaluma Argus-Courier

For the last four years, whenever October approaches and Halloween hovers in the distance, we’ve asked you to try and scare us.

And we’re happy to say you have.

Some of you made us laugh and some made us think. And one or two gave us nightmares.

Thank you.

Now we’d like to ask you to do it again.

Petaluma's Jeffrey Weissman

Please choose from the accompanying three images — an abandoned house that might not be so abandoned, a disturbed (and disturbing gentleman peering around a corner, and a hole with what looks like blood around the edges — and then let your imaginations soar. From all submitted fiction stories, our special guest judge Jeffrey Weissman will select the three that scare or amuse or entertain him the most, and those selections will appear in our annual Halloween edition on October 28.

Weissman, this year’s judge, is a Petaluma actor who’s appeared in a number of scary films from 1983’s “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (“NIghtmare at 20,000 Feet) to something called ”Flying Saucer Rock ‘n Roll.“ Oh, and he also played George McFly in Back to the Future II and III.”

Stories must be 500 words or less. Deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. Email your fictional creation to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. All ages are welcome to submit a story. Please include your name, best way to contact you, and the photo that inspired you, just in case we can’t figure it out.

And do have fun.

We’re all looking forward to being frightened by you.