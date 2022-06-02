Cooling down Petaluma’s ‘heat islands’ with shade trees, garden hoses

In order to provide more shade for humans and habitat for birds, animals and insects, a number of local organizations are working together to increase the tree canopy over Petaluma parks, schools and streets. To assist in this effort, ReLeaf Petaluma was recently awarded a $90,000 grant from CalFire and California ReLeaf to plant 300 trees in six Petaluma Parks. The planting will take place in the fall and will bring together the same coalition that helped plant 150 trees in Wiseman Park this past April.

Joining ReLeaf Petaluma for the planting in Wiseman Park were the City of Petaluma, Rebuilding Together Petaluma and Petaluma People's Services Center, who will all participate again in the fall. The young trees will be planted in Bond, Glenbrook, Lucchesi, Southgate and Prince Parks, as well as at the Petaluma Sports Complex.

The focus is on planting native trees that won’t need as much water once they’re established and will cool down areas with their shade, increasing the area’s ability to deal with the drought. Native trees help increase the biodiversity of local ecosystems, providing a healthier environment for all living things, including humans. The increased tree canopy will also help sequester more carbon and mitigate pollution.

George Beeler heads up the ReLeaf site planning committee, incorporating his experience as an architect and drafting site plans. For the $90,000 grant, he worked with Cindy Chong, the Superintendent of Petaluma Parks Department to find appropriate tree locations in parks with reclaimed water. He also drew the site plans, maps and provided photos for the application.

Beeler began learning about trees when he was a kid watching his father prune fruit trees on their property in Kentucky. His father taught him that he could stick one of the cuttings into the ground and it would grow into a tree. He has been enamored with trees ever since.

When he learned that ReLeaf Petaluma was interested in helping get trees planted on the Petaluma High School campus, which he lives across the street from, Beeler was hooked. Although everyone involved agreed that planting trees on the campus was a good idea, there was a problem finding the water needed for the trees in their first few years. Since Beeler has a well with non-potable water on his property, he volunteered to supply the water for the trees. Through a series of experiments and much trial and error, he determined that the best way to get water to the trees was to run a line across the street to the school.

Some of Beeler’s neighbors have also joined in to help with the waterings.

To achieve similar successes elsewhere in town, ReLeaf is currently working on ways to bring in volunteers to help with the care and watering of new trees during their first three years of growth. ReLeaf’s new Tree Stewards will be trained and will work in teams of two. After a planting, Tree Stewards will schedule weekly patrols to water and check on the trees, eventually decreasing to monthly patrols. If there’s a watering issue or other problem, ReLeaf will have experts ready to step in and help.

The new $90,000 grant also includes money allocated for ReLeaf’s Teen Tree Corp program. Teens will be recruited and coached by Petaluma Peoples’ Service Center. ReLeaf's Teen Tree Corps will provide an internship type of experience for teens that might never have such an opportunity and who want to explore working with nature.

ReLeaf volunteer Ben Anderson will create and teach the Teen Tree Corp training program with a classroom session and one or two field sessions. ReLeaf hopes to obtain local funding to offer their signature burrito meal with every training, so that mentors, instructors, teens and adult volunteers can share experiences, interests and learn from one another. The Teens will also be employed at tree plantings and eventually help coordinate and train community volunteers.

Anderson has been instrumental in getting teens excited about working with trees. In April, he worked with the Teen Tree Corps during the planting in Wiseman Park. After the planting Anderson participated in a mentoring workshop with teens where he spoke with them about careers involving trees, forestry and nature-related careers.

Anderson is a consulting arborist with Urban Forestry Associates and an expert in pest and disease diagnosis, watershed management and hydrology, ESRI's ArcGIS, and construction impacts to tree health and stability. He is concerned about “heat islands” in Petaluma, places with large cement areas and not enough trees. Anderson noted that such heat islands tend to be more prevalent in low-income areas, and hopes that ReLeaf will soon be able to help mitigate the problem by planting event more trees around schools and parks across all of Petaluma.

Go to releafpetaluma.org for more information on getting involved and for ways to care for your own trees to ensure they survive the drought conditions.