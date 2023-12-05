Have a food-related tip, photo or review to share? Send it to editor@arguscourier.com.

When Healdburg’s Costeaux French Bakery opened a new branch in a small storefront space on the south side of Hotel Petaluma, curious passersby couldn’t help but notice something as they peeked inside that the shop. Compactly dominated by a case full of delicious pastries and a cozy counter for the making of coffee drinks, the otherwise inviting shop includes no chairs or tables at which to enjoy those delights.

There is simply no room for them.

But as it turns out, the narrow little store, tucked in between other shops with entrances on Washington Street, has immediate proximity, through a back door and up a few short steps, into Hotel Petaluma’s grand and glorious lobby.

A front-runner for the prize of Best Decorated Interior in Petaluma, the sumptuously adorned lobby (currently decked out in its holiday season best) has plenty of tables and counters available for Costeaux patrons to sit and savor their croissants, cookies, muffins, artisan breads and sandwiches.

Especially during the holidays, when the hotel’s interior is resplendent in lights and candles, evergreen boughs and ribbons, trees, wreaths and stockings over the fireplaces, there are few “dining spaces” more magical than the one Costeaux French Bakery keeps in the back, just out of sight.

The bakery at 110 Washington St. is now open Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.