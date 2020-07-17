In the wake of recent reports that the Butter & Egg Days Parade, already postponed from April, will not be taking place in September after all – and with everything from The Rivertown Revival and the Marin-Sonoma Fair to Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars improvising ways to take their events online – the annual Cotati Accordion Festival has become the latest to announce a virtual variation of its popular musical celebration.

Organized by Petaluma’s Scott Goree, the yearly event will now take place on August 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will include live performances by some of the greatest accordion players on the planet, playing from the safety of their own studios and homes around the world. Performers include Cory Pesaturo, Alex Meixner, Pietro Adragna and Gary Blair.

In addition, there will be streaming chats and interviews, raffles and games, the annual group playing of Lady of Spain and a huge virtual Grand Finale.

More details will be announced in coming weeks. Till then, basic information can be found at CotatiFest.com.

