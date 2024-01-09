Anyone who follows the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck franchise (and we hadn’t) knows those things really get around.

A glance at the LA-based lobster roll purveyor’s website illustrates the point: Their trucks are operating in nearly half of all U.S. states, including all over the Bay Area – and soon, it turns out, at The Block Petaluma.

“Hey Petaluma!” the company announced recently on its very busy Facebook page. “Make every Saturday a lobster fiesta with CML.”

(CML is what the company likes to abbreviate its name to, kind of like KFC.)

The Facebook listing says a Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be serving up lobster rolls at The Block on Saturday, Jan. 20, from noon to 8 p.m. The local beer garden’s events page does confirm they’re coming that Saturday, but from noon to 5 p.m. – and there’s no lobster truck listed on subsequent Saturdays, at least not yet. (Saturday, Jan. 27 features Tacos Don Pepe, according to the events page.)

Truck or no truck, The Block always has its wood-fired pizza – and some of the nicest beer garden space in town, tucked behind Dairyman’s Feed & Supply just a few steps from E. Washington Street and the Petaluma River.