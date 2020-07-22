Leilani, a senior at Casa Grande High School, initiated the project.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Monday, July 20, 2020. Lynn Calza and her daughters, Leilani, 17, and Nila Pickett, 14, both Casa Grande High School students, have been sewing masks to give away since April. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

“I was watching the news, and I saw that people were making masks,” she said. “I was bored, with no school, so I started making them.”

Her grandmother had taught her the rudiments of sewing, so Leilani got out the family sewing machine and started creating the deceptively simple assemblages of cotton cloth and elastic.

Her mother soon became involved.

“We tried a couple of patterns,” Lynn said. Eventually they settled on two, the one with the straps that go around the head, and the one with the ear straps. “We do both,” she said.

In addition to adult masks, they create teen and child-size masks.

First, they addressed the needs of family members, friends and neighbors. Lynn did research on types of masks and how they are made. Next, they talked a friend who worked at one of Petaluma’s Safeway stores – masks were desperately needed there, so they made twenty for the staff of the grocery store.

The project took on more urgency when Lynn realized that people were making masks and selling them at prices she found to be “outrageous.” She and the girls committed themselves to making and distributing free masks – a bold move considering the family finances.

Lynn and her brother have an online business, Nila Collectibles, that offers a wide range of products including vintage army surplus and medical items, but focuses on used or rare books and vinyl records. Business has been hard since the pandemic broke out. She does occasional bookkeeping for friends, and she volunteers as treasurer for the Eastside Sons of Music, which supports music programs for Petaluma schools.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Monday, July 20, 2020. Lynn Calza sorts through masks that she and her daughters made, packaging them up in bags and ready to give away.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

One of their next “customers” was Kaiser Petaluma, where the need was extreme.

“We did 100 for them and they vanished,” Lynn said, so she and the girls continued making masks for Kaiser staff. So far, they have provided several hundred masks to Kaiser.

As their charitable work became better known and more requests started coming in, two important things happened. First, a team of helpers began to form. With her skill at organization, Lynn now manages an efficient group of volunteers. She distributes fabric to these helpers, who wash it, cut the front and back pieces, and sew the seams. With this preparatory work done, Lynn and the girls can quickly sew the front and back together and add the elastic. Two of the stalwarts on the team are Maren Denver and Wendi Olmstead, who makes all the child masks.

“Without an amazing team of volunteers, none of this would be possible,” Lynn said. “I sit here once in a while and try to wrap my head around this. We can do around 200 masks in a day-and-a-half now.”

She estimates that it takes about a minute-and-a-half to create a mask from prepared materials.

Second, donations started to come in, both in the form of materials and money. For example, someone recently donated most of a $100 fabric-store gift certificate. After several months of mask-making, Lynn says the biggest surprise for her has been “the generosity of people with little to give. It’s heartwarming.” She keeps careful records of all expenditures, including shipping costs, and donations. She estimates they are roughly equal.

“I’ve kept a careful list of donations,” Lynn said. “I tell people what we need – fabric, elastic, paper bags – and it rolls in.”

Petaluma, CA, USA, Monday, July 20, 2020. Lynn takes orders via Messenger and then the masks - in a variety of sizes and patterns - can be picked up from their front porch. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

The team made 700 masks for the Marin Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1775, using donated firefighter T-shirts. Lynn noted on her Facebook page that the team will never use T-shirt material again.

“It is the worst.”

Roughly 2,000 masks so far have gone to Cloverdale, where Lynn has close ties. She and the girls go there almost weekly. Another 2,000 have gone to Petaluma, with the balance traveling much further. Notified by a friend in North Carolina that the local police needed masks, the team knocked out an order and shipped it off. A friend in Florida needed some masks. Lynn’s aunt in Laguna Beach identified a local need, which the team quickly filled.

Lynn and the girls admit they truly enjoy the work. When working together, they sit around the kitchen table, joking and laughing. “We try to make it fun,” Lynn said.

The family feels the work has helped them cope with the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic.

Recently, Casa Grande High School gave its "Golden Gaucho" award to Leilani. The award is a way for teachers to honor a student who has demonstrated exceptional work in some capacity. In announcing the award, Sean Millard, director of instrumental music at Casa Grande, wrote that Leilani is more than an outstanding student.

Petaluma, CA, USA, Monday, July 20, 2020. The dedicated and hard-working trio work in their East Petaluma living room - often with their dog, Daisy. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

“This award goes to Leilani and her family,” he wrote. “They are community role models for sure.”

As for the controversy around people being forced to wear masks in public, Lynn says she values free expression as much as anyone. But her father is a retired San Rafael physician and her mother is a retired nurse, so she fully understands the widening threat to public health.

“This is a health issue,” she said, “not a political one.”