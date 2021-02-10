Crab feed pop-up supports Penngrove cafe

DRIVE-THRU CRAB FEED IN PENGROVE

Festive event a benefit for hard-hit downtown landmark

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Missing the annual tradition of sit-down crab feeds with your friends and neighbors? Well, here’s a chance to savor a bit of that beloved experience, with a drive-thru crab feed at JavAmore Cafe, in downtown Penngrove (10101 Main St.), on Saturday, Feb. 20. The menu is 1-1/2 cracked and cleaned crustaceans, pasta, salad, Thousand Island dressing, bread and dessert for $60, with a choice of red or white wine for an additional $20. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Feb. 16, and can be picked up the cafe between 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? "JavAmore Cafe proprietor Kim Hanson is our town’s sweetheart,“ says Lyndi Brown, who’s helping get the word out about the event.”She organizes the Penngrove Parade and the Holiday Lights Parade. If there’s a need, she rallies the troops (feed the firefighters, etc.). Her cafe has been hard hit by COVID restraints, and she’s worked twice as hard to stay afloat.“

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To place an order, due by Tuesday, Feb. 16, call Kim Hanson at JavAmore Cafe at 794-1516.

NOURISH OUR NEIGHBORS LAUNCHES IN PETALUMA

New nonprofit teams with restaurants to feed the hungry

WHAT’S HAPPENING? "We have signed up our first restaurant,“ says Shannon Bottenberg, founder of Nourish Our Neighbors, a new nonprofit that collaborates with local restaurants to provide good, fresh food to those in need. The restaurant mentioned in the above announcement is Ambrosia, a relatively new Indian Cuisine restaurant in the location formerly housing Mike’s at the Crossroad. ”They’ll be offering hungry Petalumans a boxed lunch with all the fixings,“ explains the announcement. ”“Ambrosia already offers free meals to people who ask for food, but don;t have enough to dine with them, so they were excited to have the opportunity to give back to their community in a bigger way during these tough times.” To pay for these meals, estimated cost being about $10 per boxed lunch, Nourish Our Neighbors is turning to the community for help in raising funds. Donations can be made through the organization’s website at nourish-our-neighbors.business.site.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Nourish Our Neighbors helps hungry Petalumans and the restaurants that join in to help feed them. “Ambrosia is a new, North Indian restaurant that chose their Petaluma location four days before shelter-in-place began,” says a statement on the website. “We at Nourish OUr Neighbors are thrilled to support Ambrosia so that Petalumans can eventually dine in their beautifully redecorated restaurant again, and we’re also overjoyed to be able to add such delicious food to our offerings.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Visit the website mentioned above for more information, or make a donation through Paypal at the link Paypal.me/NourishOurNeighbors.

FASSBINDER’S RED BARN PAINTING TO BE AUCTIONED

Benefits the Kelly Creek Protection Project

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Acclaimed Petaluma painter Mary Fassbinder is auctioning off a large oil painting she has completed, showcasing the unique beauty of the iconic red barns on Scott Ranch. She will be donating the entire amount to the Kelly Creek Protection Project, which is seeking to acquire the property on which the barns now stand, to be turned into an extension of the Helen Putnam Regional Park. The auction runs through February 15. The painting is on display at Ray’s Deli, 900 Western Ave.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Kelly Creek Protection Project has been working to acquire and donate 44 acres of Scott Ranch property adjoining Helen Putnam Park. Find out more at ExtendPutnamPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To enter a bid, drop by Ray’s Deli and fill out a bidding sheet.

