Crab feed pop-up supports Polly Klaas Foundation

RIP CITY RIDERS DRIVE-THRU CRAB FEED

Fundraiser for Polly Klaas Foundation

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rip City Riders motorcycle club will be hosting a benefit crab feed — drive-thru style, to keep everybody safe — at the nonprofit’s club house in Petaluma. THe event takes place on Saturday, March 6, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $60 and the meal includes a to-go dinner of fresh crab, salad, pasta and bread.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds benefit the Polly Klaas Foundation’s Social Media Safety Program.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The deadline to buy tickets in Feb. 28. Tickets are available at RipCityRiders.org.

NOURISH OUR NEIGHBORS LAUNCHES IN PETALUMA

New nonprofit teams with restaurants to feed the hungry

WHAT’S HAPPENING? "We have signed up our first restaurant,“ says Shannon Bottenberg, founder of Nourish Our Neighbors, a new nonprofit that collaborates with local restaurants to provide good, fresh food to those in need. The restaurant mentioned in the above announcement is Ambrosia, a relatively new Indian Cuisine restaurant in the location formerly housing Mike’s at the Crossroad. ”They’ll be offering hungry Petalumans a boxed lunch with all the fixings,“ explains the announcement. ”“Ambrosia already offers free meals to people who ask for food, but don;t have enough to dine with them, so they were excited to have the opportunity to give back to their community in a bigger way during these tough times.” To pay for these meals, estimated cost being about $10 per boxed lunch, Nourish Our Neighbors is turning to the community for help in raising funds. Donations can be made through the organization’s website at nourish-our-neighbors.business.site.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Nourish Our Neighbors helps hungry Petalumans and the restaurants that join in to help feed them. “Ambrosia is a new, North Indian restaurant that chose their Petaluma location four days before shelter-in-place began,” says a statement on the website. “We at Nourish OUr Neighbors are thrilled to support Ambrosia so that Petalumans can eventually dine in their beautifully redecorated restaurant again, and we’re also overjoyed to be able to add such delicious food to our offerings.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Visit the website mentioned above for more information, or make a donation through Paypal at the link Paypal.me/NourishOurNeighbors.

CINNABAR THEATER’S BROAD WAY BASH VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

Benefit for local theater company’s Young Repertory Company and other youth programs

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This year’s Broadway Bash event will look and feel a bit different than those fancy, formal affairs of the past, as Cinnabar Theater moves forward with its first ever Virtual Broadway Bash, Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. The show itself will include Broadway tunes performed by youth members of the company singing alongside (metaphorically) some of your favorite Cinnabar actors, dancers and vocalists. Since you are watching from the comfort of your own home, black tie, cocktail attire or PJs are all the acceptable dress. Tickets begin at $50 and go up from there, depending on your tier of support.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Young Rep serves youth of all ages, from four-year-olds who are just starting pre-school to 18-year-olds finishing high school. The nonprofit offers fully-produced shows, fun summer camps, after-school classes, Broadway-level seminars, ticket discounts, and community service opportunities. Everything takes place in the iconic red schoolhouse perched atop a grassy hill on the outskirts of Petaluma.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Save the Date! Tickets go on Sale on Feb,.22. Get tickets or information at CinnabarTheater.org.

