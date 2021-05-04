Cravin’s Candy Emporium comes to Petaluma

An eagle eye spotted a sign in the window of the shuttered Sweet Zone location announcing: “We’re changing our wrapper! Friends, please hand in there while we transform your favorite local sweet shop into Cravin’s Candy Emporium. We will be back sweeter than ever and look forward to creating fun times with you! Opening June 2021.” Maybe I am out of the loop, but I’m not familiar with Cravin’s, although I love sweets, so I look forward to seeing what they will have to offer. They also have a shop in Windsor.

Volpi’s Italian Ristorante put up a sign recently that it will be back in business May 6, after more than a year of closure. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Volpi’s returns

This week’s big news is that Volpi’s has reopened as of today, May 6. They announced to their Facebook page, “Yes it’s true! Volpi’s will be opening back up Thursday May 6th! We couldn’t be more appreciative of all the love and support. See you all soon.”

Bryan Quezada, far right, brings the drinks Bobby Mendoza and his family ordered to their car during the Fair Food Frenzy drive-thru, where county fair afficionados can order some of their favorite food items, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California, on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Carnival culinary event

Check out the “The Sonoma-Marin Fair Food Drive-Thru” Facebook page for the full menu of dogs, cotton and caramel goodies, kettle corn, chicken strips, funnel cakes, giant turkey legs, ribs, roasted corn, giant curly fries (with bacon) and my favorites – deep-fried Oreos — all of which are part of the upcoming Drive-Thru Fair Food special events. The current schedule includes the weekends of May 7-9 and May 14– 6, from noon to 8 p.m. Check the page for all the details. This popular event drew big crowds when it debuted last year in place of the fair.

Mother’s Day reminders

A couple of new Mother’s Day announcements have popped up since last week’s list, including a Haiku contest and a brunch and dinner offering.

Daniel Bleakney-Formby of Jupiter Foods has planned a Mother’s Day giveaway. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

As announced on Jupiter Food’s Facebook page this past Sunday night, “Mother’s Day is next Sunday, we wanted to create a giveaway of versatile, high-quality bake/serving piece by asking you all to submit a Haiku poem about mothers. Haikus focus on a brief moment in time, juxtaposing two images, and creating a sudden sense of enlightenment. The entire poem consists of just three lines, with 17 syllables in total. The first line is five syllables. The second line is seven syllables. The third line is five syllables. Here is an example of a Haiku about Mother Earth:

so empty inside;

oh, sweet Mother Earth, teach me...

the dance of the wind

— Ernesto P. Santiago

To enter, submit your original Haiku by Sunday, May 9, by 5 p.m. and our panel of judges will award the winner with this beautiful Le Creuset ceramic bakeware. Email dan@jupiterpetaluma.com to enter to win.”

And for those looking for something sweet, Kay Coleman posted to Petaluma Foodies recently, “Stopped by Jupiter yesterday and bought some cara cara oranges. If you haven’t tried these, do it. The best oranges ever.”

The Vegan platter includes (top, left to right) coconut kheer, vegetable coconut, Kali Dahl, Saag Aloo, Khile Phoolm with rice, chutneys, roti, fruit, olives, veggies and a tofu taco from Ambrosia in Petaluma.(Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Ambrosia has announced a Mother’s Day lunch and dinner menu, including lamb chops, lobster coconut, shrimp curry, chicken tikka masala and grilled Cornish game hen. As always, there are plenty of veggie and vegan options, as well as drinks, breads and desserts. Reservations are required and should be placed by calling 238-5105.

When it comes to pop-up events, don’t forget that Mother’s Day weekend is full of great food and shopping events (as covered in last week’s Mother’s Day article). Just as a reminder, there is the Petaluma GAP marketplace at Pronzini Farms, on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Small Business Sale Extravaganza at the corner of F Street and Petaluma Boulevard South, on Saturday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Grand Central Café’s pop-up, with lunch by Trade Secret Kitchen and dessert by Mad Batter, also on May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.