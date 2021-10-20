Creating a space for ‘weird redefined’

When asked to name her favorite thing about Petaluma, Elinor Phantom responded by immediately leaping around the room in excitement.

“She likes the parks,” Jennifer Lockhart interpreted, speaking up for Elinor, a white Shih Tzu and overall excited ball of cuteness. Though normally working as the “editorial assistant” of Word Horde Press, Elinor was recently assisting Jennifer and Ross Lockhart in bringing the brand new Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic to life in the warehouse district of Petaluma.

And yes, while Elinor is officially listed as as a staff member on the Word Horde website (“Her primary jobs include sorting out the good stuff from the doggerel,” says the site), her primary occupation is being an all-around good dog.

One that likes Petaluma’s parks.

“For that matter, I also love the parks” Lockhart added.

Originally from San Diego, Jennifer and husband Ross Lockhart moved to Petaluma in 2002. At first, they lived in the old parish house at one of the town’s many Victorian churches, and they fell in love with the haunted, historical feeling of the town.

“Petaluma has grown in the last 19 years,” she said, “but it’s still a great city/country blend.”

Ross agrees.

“It’s an amazing town for rambling around in,” he remarked.

He would know. Rambling into the interesting is something that both Jennifer and Ross enjoy doing. While Jennifer is the financial mind of the operation, Ross is the more creative one. Together they have been operating Word Horde Press since 2012 where they publish books that are “Weird Redefined.”

What’s that, you might ask?

“There’s actually a whole movement of ‘Weird Renaissance’ going on right now,” Ross said, explaining that the concept of weird literature as a genre comes from the old pulps and magazines such as Weird Tales, which was started in 1922 and is still going strong. While some people will see the tentacle in the new shop’s logo and only think of H.P. Lovecraft with his Eldritch lore, there are a lot of writers working in the genre today in order to engage in our faster and more diverse world in ways that make people stop and think.

“In a lot of ways weird lit is punk rock” Ross continued. “And now punk is mainstream. So we can utilize its interesting stories to amplify people and ideas.”

The brick-and-mortar emporium is the next logical offshoot (or tentacle if you must) in the Lockharts’ endeavor to bring the world of weird literature to the public. With a grand opening planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., the main goal of the store is to equip people to enjoy, share and tell their own unique stories. Ross added that in the end, there really is only one story that we all tell, and it is the story of humanity. Telling it in all of its diverse and weird and fantastical ways is what literature should be about.

The store, Jennifer explained, will eventually sell everything from the standard pens and journals to spooky kids’ books to fantastical reproductions of Carnival gaffes, an old term for fake attractions created for sideshows.

The focus will be on indie and small press items even in the game department. At first, most of the tabletop games will be variants of Dungeons and Dragons, but they will also sell items from Keymaster such as “Creepy Creatures.” Both Jennifer and Ross are hoping that the local gaming community, and everyone else, will reach out and let them know about indie games or books that they want to try.

There will also be a large section that may seem odd even if you know you are entering a store devoted to the, well, the odd. The Emporium is at its core a literary spot and so they will sell some of Bram Stoker Award-winning books published by Word Horde, along with books by other small and indie presses such as Flame Tree Books.

There will also be a lot of Penguin Classics.

“The Penguin Classics were for me.” Jennifer laughed. After Ross explained that there are a lot of Gothic and early horror classics in the Penguin cannon, Jennifer added, “I asked him to pick 100 classics for us to sell. He picked 300.”

Noting that his favorite books include Melville’s “Moby Dick” and Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” as well as Stephen King’s “The Stand,” Ross said, “A good book is a good book.”

One thing that both Lockharts agree on is that right now is probably the worst time to open a book store.

“Paper shortages, transportation issues, it’s crazy,” Jennifer noted.

Despite the setbacks, both feel it’s important to bring their offbeat little emporium to life, because when the Lockharts say weird and fantastical they mean “big tent weird.” Or rather the concept that there should be something weird for everyone. Eventually, they want to open the back room of their space up for literary craft classes, readings, writing groups, gaming meet-ups, and anything else the community needs in order to advance its literary pursuits.

“The heart of all of this,” Jennifer confirmed, “is literature.”

Whether you call it big tent weird, weird redefined, or weird and fantastic, the Lockharts’ vision for the future of literature all boils down to a simple commitment of helping others tell their version of the story of humanity.

And in Elinor Phantom’s case, dog-manity.

You can reach contributor Beulah Vega at vegabeulah@gmail.com.