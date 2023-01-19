Creative Sonoma announces Arts Impact grants for Petaluma nonprofits

From an available total of $200,000, 38 arts and culture nonprofits in Sonoma County are to receive slices of that cash-filled pie thanks to Creative Sonoma’s annual Arts Impact grant distribution. Of the grantees announced on Jan. 11, four are based in Petaluma. Creative Sonoma is a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. It’s stated mission is to support and advance the creative community of Sonoma County.

The program is funded by the County of Sonoma and the National Endowment for the Arts. The 2023 awards represent the largest number of grants since the program began in 2020.

“The unprecedented number of grantees reflects the expansive cultural offerings that are produced every day in this county,” stated Chris Coursey, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “The growth in awardees is also a result of the ongoing efforts by Creative Sonoma to support previously unfunded cultural groups.”

Cinnabar Theater’s Young Repertory program is among the quartet of Petaluma groups selected this year. The program offers a professionally-taught performing arts curriculum that, in 2023, will include three productions on the theater’s main stage and eight after-school classes.

Life on Earth Art’s mobile Street Fleet of “flying” winged hearts was aother announced grant recipient, supporting the program’s effort to create more paper maché hearts, to be deployed at “public rituals of healing, advocacy, and peaceful protest as they are called to bring light to important social issues.”

Supporting the Petaluma Arts Center’s efforts to establish a River Arts District, another cash grant will assist the nonprofit in creating and popularizing a local map linking the these locations of small Petaluma artists. The map will include a clearly marked .8-mile path to give these artists greater access and engagement with the community.

The fourth grant will fund the installation of a sculpture at the new Petaluma River Park. The massive metal art piece, titled "Huru," is described as “a monumental work” by sculptor Mark di Suvero.

Information about these grants, other Sonoma County recipients, and additional arts programs, can be found at Creative Sonoma.org.