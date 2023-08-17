Creative Sonoma seeking applicants for Arts and Schools grants

Creative Sonoma, a program of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, has announced a third round of funding for Arts Impact Grants, projects sponsored by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations. Also announced is a fourth round of funding for Arts Education Framework Grants, available to public school districts looking to enhance arts education for students in grades kindergarten through 12th.

“Through Creative Sonoma,” states Supervisor Chris Coursey in a media release distributed in early August, “the county is investing in the social cohesion of our communities countywide, in our neighborhoods, and in our schools.”

Arts Impact Grants are open to projects and activities occurring in 2024, with grants available up to $10,000.

Most grants end up in the $5,000-$7,500 range. Arts Education Framework Grants are made available to Sonoma County public schools to assist in development of district-wide arts education strategic plans.

These grants offer a maximum of $6,000 of monetary support.

Details about both programs, with information on how to apply, can be foun at CreativeSonoma.org/grants.