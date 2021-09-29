Crooked Goat Brewing plans Petaluma location

Crooked Goat Brewing, a Sebastopol craft brewer, announced on social media on Sept. 22 that they have started the build out process at the vacant property at the corner of Howard and Western, presumably for brewery and dining operations. The larger building on the site formerly housed Pangia screen printing and several other businesses, while the old gas station sitting directly on the corner was most recently Cotiji Mexican restaurant.

Many a beer fan has eyed this site as a great spot for a brewery, but of course, it is easy to make suggestions but a whole other thing to actually make it happen. Personally, I have a special connection to this site as it is one that my father and I remodeled back in the day when I was doing remodels and custom home builds with him. Although there were few details in Crooked Goat’s post, it did include photos of both buildings so we assume both will be part of this project. They estimate their opening in early 2022.

We reported on this rumor back on June 8, in this same column, and at the time were hearing that Acre Pizza may end up being the gas station tenant, but that has yet to be confirmed. Many have been waiting for more downtown breweries, as we have seen wine tasting rooms expanding over the past several years. When Dempsey’s shutdown, downtown Petaluma had no brewery tasting rooms, so, along with the announcement that Adobe Creek Brewing is working on a tasting room at Theatre Square, this news about Crooked Goat has beer lovers rejoicing. In the meantime, if you want get a taste for what Crooked Goat brews, Charley’s Wine Country Deli at Petaluma Boulevard South and H Street has plenty of there beers fresh in the can.

Rob Daly is changing the name of Acre Coffee to Avid Coffee on the one-year anniversary of his ownership. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

From Acre to Avid

On the topic of Acre, for those who missed it, Acre Coffee and Acre Pizza split into two different companies earlier this year. In more recent news, Acre Coffee has changed its name, as part of their agreement when they split from Acre Pizza. Instead of looking to a large marketing firm for their rebranding, new owner Rob Daly turned to a more collaborative method, asking both staff and customers for their recommendations. I have witnessed customer recommendations, from hours to names to menus result in disaster, but find the change over to Avid Coffee to seem as good as any, especially when one considers the Merriam-Webster definition is “characterized by enthusiasm and vigorous pursuit.”

Stockhome (pictured pre-COVID) has a new selection of beers. HOUSTON PORTER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

Swedish brews

And before leaving the top of beer, a couple of weekends ago we revisited Stockhome in Petaluma, hoping to encourage owners Andrea and Roberth Sundell to bring back the HenHouse beer pairings featuring Chef Roberth’s amazing Nordic cuisine and Petaluma local and beer expert, HenHouse’s Sayre Piotrkowski. Sadly, the Sundells recently closed their San Francisco Swedish restaurant, Pläj, to concentrate on their hometown cafe, Stockhome. With the closure of Pläj, the Sundells moved a number of their California and Scandinavian craft beverages to Petaluma.

On their downtown parklet patio, we enjoyed Chapman Crafted Beer’s (Orange, Calif.) Social Butterfly apricot wheat ale paired with housemade fresh burrata, heirloom tomatoes and one of chef Roberth’s incredible grilled breads; and a cider with charred asparagus and pearl onions. The Norwegian Rygene Czech-style pilsner made for a highly compatible match with Stockhome’s famous burger and fries. On this visit, we put one of our favorites, D. Carnegie Swedish Porter, on the back burner, but when they have it in stock, this dark beer subtly highlights Stockhome’s mussels and pommes frites, plus bratwurst dishes.

Lunchette in Petaluma. HOUSTON PORTER FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

Saturday hours

You asked for it and now Lunchette has obliged by now being open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. I believe that when they first opened, they tried being open on the weekends, but were still new and unknown. If we want these new hours to stick and them to continue to offer their great salads, bowls and focaccia-style pizza on Saturdays, keep Lunchette in mind when visiting downtown for lunch on a future Saturday. As the weather cools, we look forward to trying more of their soups, which are as good as anything else in the shop and some of the best soups in town. Lunchette is well respected for not only their great flavors but also for their commitment both to local growers and the environment. This is they kind of business we try to support because they clearly look beyond just the bottom dollar and really care about their place in our community.

Lunchette (lunchetteonline.com) is located just off the corner of 4th and B streets, between Field Works and the newly name-changed Avid Coffee (formerly Acre Coffee) at 25 4th St. They offer plenty of seating across the street in their covered parklet, with a great view of the historic Petaluma Museum and Library, and most exciting to me, now offer Stemple Creek Ranch flank steak as an add on to any salad or grain bowl. There is plenty of parking right up the street, for those that worry about that kind of thing, but for those who can’t make it downtown, you can always order Lunchette for delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.

Pita wrap from Urban Deli in Petaluma. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier)

Now available for delivery

In related news, for those of you who may not have seen the recent feature on Urban Deli, they have joined forces with Petaluma Food Taxi to offer a great selection of Middle Eastern, Greek and Mexican dishes for both lunch and dinner. Although they have “deli” in their name, they offer so much more than just sandwiches. For more information visit Petaluma Food Taxi and Urban Deli’s social media pages and check out the recent feature article in this same Food & Drink Section for my personal experience at Urban Deli over the past couple of weeks, and to find out why their menu is so diverse.