Crowdfunder set up for local baker

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up for Eli Colvin, a Petaluma baker and owner of Revolution Bread, who is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia and a bacterial infection.

“The medical expenses and time away from the shop have and will be a significant financial loss,” reads a notice on a GoFundMe page set up on Nov. 7 by friend and supporter Jessica Bessone. “Please join me in supporting this incredible small business. Let’s ensure that Revolution Bread can stay open for years to come.”

With a stated goal of raising $20,000 to help with Colvin’s medical expenses and loss of income, the campaign has, as of publication of this story, currently raised $8,936.

Revolution Bread is a small artisan bakery specializing in sourdough bakery items, which Colvin has been producing for close to 10 years.

The GoFundMe page has so far received 134 individual donations.

“Eli makes the best bread I've ever eaten,” wrote well-wisher Hal Forman. “He's a master. I'm happy to support him in his recovery.”