Crumbl cookies: Way batter than expected

HOUSTON PORTER
July 5, 2022, 5:20PM
Petaluma’s Crumbl Cookies

Address: 179 N. McDowell Blvd., between Bank of America and Verizon

Phone: 707-238-2351

Website: crumblcookies.com

Crumbl Cookies certainly caught my attention when their announcement of a Petaluma shop first hit social media. Admittedly, I was apprehensive, as locals often are when a “chain” is sniffing around our hometown. However, the reviews of Crumbl’s cookies were simply too good to pass up (although to be fair, I think a cookie’s primary purpose should be as an ice cream holder, but I digress). With flavors tantamount to what one might find in an ice cream or cake shop, a visit to Crumbl was going to be a must, regardless of my skepticism.

I was prepared to be underwhelmed, especially after seeing folks complain about the price for a single cookie, which if bought solo is $4.50. What I have come to learn is that Crumbl naysayers are a bit like those who complain about the Petaluma Speedway but have never been. Once I visited and sampled all their wares, including every cookie and ice cream flavor available that week, and met the local owners and staff, I became a convert, and Crumbl now holds the distinction of being the only food app that lives on my phone.

Company history

Crumbl was started by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley back in 2017. They opened their first Crumbl in Logan, Utah while Sawyer was attending Utah State University. They started with just the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies, but quickly expanded to offering a weekly rotating menu. Five years later, Crumbl has over 300 franchises in 36 states, with a good portion of those in California, although the Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations are the first in the North Bay.

Franchise history

Our Petaluma Crumbl is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Caley and Chris Berg, with partnership support from Chris’ parents, Molly and Jim. The younger Bergs hail from Petaluma and Ukiah. Caley (Johnson) Berg is a 2012 Casa Grande graduate, and even had Lynne Gordon Moquete as a teacher, which will come into play shortly.

Chris Berg is from Ukiah, where his parents had moved when he was a child. Following their own entrepreneurial dreams, his parents relocated from Los Angeles to Mendocino County to take over a Ukiah Little Caesar’s franchise, which they ran until the day they opened Sonoma County’s first Crumbl, in Santa Rosa.

Chris and Caley met while both studying criminal justice at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, and have been together ever since.

“We were best friends almost immediately, but it took until junior year to lock things down,” Chris said.

After graduating college in 2016, Chris finished out a stint with the National Guard and then worked in social services and child welfare, while Caley worked in senior care. The Bergs first learned about brand from a mentor, who happened to open the first Crumbl in California (in Turlock) and suggested they get on board. The younger Bergs were living in Medford at the time, which just so happen to have a brand new Crumbl of its own. They gave it a try and were immediately hooked.

After their first shop, in Santa Rosa, the Bergs signed on for three more franchises, happy to announce during our conversation that they are finalizing the deal at Vintage Oaks in Novato. They are still contemplating where their fourth location will be with thoughts of Rohnert Park, Sonoma or possibly Napa. “It has to be the right space,” said Caley.

Petaluma’s Crumbl

“Petaluma was already in the plans when we opened the Santa Rosa store,” said Chris. “With Caley being from here, we already knew Petaluma and always loved visiting during college.” Caley adds that it has been amazing to see all the support from old friends and classmates, and that she even gets to see here former teachers coming in to get cookies.

“We looked at a couple of spots before choosing this one in Petaluma,” Molly says. “We felt this location was best for easy customer pick-up, especially curbside delivery. But it also already had tables out front, where guests can sit and enjoy their purchases. Watching the joy on people’s faces as they try a new flavor or share with friends is priceless.”

“Cookies are fun,” adds Chris. “Our goal is to bring people together over Crumbl’s pink boxes.”

Getting started

“We jumped right in and tried to learn everything before opening our Santa Rosa store,” said Chris when asked about the biggest challenges for these first-time business owners. They were surprised by Crumbl’s iconic pink boxes.

“We had no idea how much space we would need just to fold boxes. We had to set up an entirely different space to handle the volume,” he said.

The Bergs have taken so well to Crumbl’s structure and service that they are now a training site for new store managers at other franchises.

Ordering

Crumbl’s ease of ordering adds to the whole customer service experience. Orders can be placed electronically through either their app or in-store touch pad, but guests can also pick up the phone or just walk in, which is what I did initially. I am a people person and although I appreciate all the information on their app, I like talking to someone. Crumbl does not discourage that.

While speaking with Chris upon my initial visit, I did not notice how long it took for my large party box order to be prepared, but it seemed quick. I watched as two young gentlemen came in and used the touch pad to self-order and could not believe how quickly their cookies were ready, especially because toppings must be carefully added to most cookies.

“We try to keep the time down to 2 minutes,” said Chris, and it seems that they are already quite good at achieving that goal. Larger party orders must be made a day or so ahead, making Crumbl a great last-minute party caterer.

Tech savvy

Crumbl is quite tech savvy and encourages interactions with customers through social media reviews, which they will regularly highlight on their own social media platforms. This also helps them discover which cookies deserve to be added the regular rotation. Crumbl also offer regular giveaways through social media.

Additionally, their loyalty program is straight forward as it is tied directly to your phone number. For every $100 you spend, you get $10 in cookie credits. And if you do sign up for their app, which is one of more useful and user-friendly ones I have explored recently, you will get a free birthday cookie. Crumbl’s app even includes allergy and nutritional information.

The Bergs are constantly checking the numbers to make sure that they never run out of a particular cookie and that they are achieving as close to zero waste as possible.

“Some people drive in from miles away to try this week’s flavors and we don’t ever want to disappoint them by having run out before they get here,” said Molly.

To reduce waste, a good portion of the time the Bergs are ferrying products between the stores to keep things balanced and stocked, while also finding good homes for overruns.

“The cookies are good for five days at home, but we try to limit their time in-house to just a day or two,” said Chris. Part of Molly’s roll is to find those extras a good home, which often means running donations off to local hospitals. Our local Crumbl also donates heavily to Una-Vida, a local nonprofit that helps fill food shortage needs.

As luck would have it, while interviewing the Bergs, Una-Vida’s founder, Lynne Gordon Moquete happened by.

“The staples are a must, but a lot of these families have kids that just need to be kids,” she told me. “Getting something like a Crumbl cookie makes their whole week.”

The cookie crumbles

Crumbl serves both cold and warm cookies, but it depends on the flavor of cookie. They have done the research through highly interactive “test” locations to determine which flavors lend themselves better to being served either cold or warm, although Chris said guests can request it either way. Freshness is key, but with that said, we left a half-eaten box of Crumbl at the office over the weekend and everything still tasted great on Monday morning.

New flavors every week

Week in and week out, Crumbl’s flagship Milk Chocolate Chip is always available, but the rest of the cookie menu changes. The general public can learn of the upcoming week’s menu at 4 p.m. each Sunday through all of Crumbl’s social media outlets.

When we started our research, the flavors included Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Blueberry Cheesecake, Honey Bun, Rocky Road and Galaxy Brownie. Although just names on a page here, each one was spectacular in its own way, with the first three being my favorites. I still do not quite understand how they did it, but the Cookie Butter Ice Cream tasted just like cookie butter ice cream, but in a cookie.

The current week’s offerings are Birthday Cake, Apple Pie, S’mores Brownie, Cornbread and Blue Raspberry ICEE®. From a dietary standpoint we were hoping to only find one cookie per week that interested us, but the S’mores Brownie looks incredible, with an actual toasted marshmallow on top. And then there is the Cornbread cookie “smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a decorative drizzle of honey.” This one is so popular that we have read about its prior appearances on the menu, so will surely have to give it a try before it moves off the menu this coming Monday. Finally, for fans of ICEE®, the Blue Raspberry looks like a sure crowd pleaser.

The brilliance of the cookie cutter

When I told Chris I was getting two of everything to share with our office, he pointed out their cookie cutter, which allows the user to easily divide a Crumbl cookie into fourths. And with a slight additional rotation, these cookies are hearty enough to be cut into eighths, which is what we ended up doing. And no, a regular knife simply will not cut it, at least not cleanly and evenly.

Once divided into eighths, every person in our office was able to try all six of that week’s flavors, plus some. In fact, we all started counting our Crumbl cookie consumption, which was quite robust on that day, by how many eighths we enthusiastically inhaled. For the record, I stopped counting at 20 eighths that day but felt justified in order to properly report back about our first experience.

So inspirational is the cookie cutter, that I picked up a single cookie for the office last week, because I could not pass up on one of new flavors. I brought it to work and cut it into eighths, creating a much-appreciated snack for the entire office. The smiles that cookie brought our staff was priceless.

Last week’s flavors were Vanilla Crumb Cake featuring Golden Oreo, Maple Cinnamon Roll, Confetti, Buckeye Brownie and Coconut Lime. We got the Oreo, which is “a cookie with white chocolate chips and Golden Oreo® cookie pieces topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting, crumbly Golden Oreo® pieces, and a mini Golden Oreo® cookie.” We were sad to have missed the Buckeye Brownie: “a decadent treat with layers of chocolate brownie, buckeye peanut butter and a smothering of melted semi-sweet chocolate,” although that Coconut Lime topped sugar cookie certainly had our attention too.

Ice cream dreams

Crumbl’s ice cream is made in Utah and offers seasonal flavor changes, unlike the weekly changes in the cookie menu. As readers know, if nothing else, I am a huge fan of ice cream, often bracketing my meals with it, when not simply making ice cream the whole meal. The current flavors were all hits during our tasting, but it was the Peanut Butter Brittle that I could not resist returning for the very next day, expeditiously annihilating a half-pint for lunch.

I particularly appreciate that Crumbl’s ice cream comes in half-pints. At somewhere in the 300–500 calorie range, which makes it the perfect diet-sizes meal for me, compared to the pints I normally devour. Calories are clearly printed on the half-pint containers, but are also easily accessed both on Crumbl’s website and app. Other current flavors include an excellent vanilla, the litmus test of ice cream flavors, in my opinion, plus Brown Fudge, Cookie Dough Crunch, Raspberry Cheesecake and Snickerdoodle. Half-pints are $4.50.

Dough another day

Often, small town consumers will view franchises with mixed feelings, although clearly, they employee locals. However, Crumbl is a cookie of a different flavor. Having only visited the one here in Petaluma, I cannot speak to the rest, but the owners and staff of our particular Crumbl are about as local as one can hope for. Not only are they local, but even just a month after first opening, they are already deeply entrenched in our community, both through their employment and their extracurricular activities.

That said, the bottom line is that they make excellent cookies and ice cream and do it in a way that is a lot more fun than just buying cookies over a counter. Just two visits in and we are already checking the cookie list each weekend to see what new flavors we need to try . These really are best enjoyed when shared with others, so I highly recommend getting at least one of each, plus a cookie cutter, and making a lot of people’s day along the way.

