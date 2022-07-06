Crumbl cookies: Way batter than expected

Crumbl Cookies certainly caught my attention when their announcement of a Petaluma shop first hit social media. Admittedly, I was apprehensive, as locals often are when a “chain” is sniffing around our hometown. However, the reviews of Crumbl’s cookies were simply too good to pass up (although to be fair, I think a cookie’s primary purpose should be as an ice cream holder, but I digress). With flavors tantamount to what one might find in an ice cream or cake shop, a visit to Crumbl was going to be a must, regardless of my skepticism.

I was prepared to be underwhelmed, especially after seeing folks complain about the price for a single cookie, which if bought solo is $4.50. What I have come to learn is that Crumbl naysayers are a bit like those who complain about the Petaluma Speedway but have never been. Once I visited and sampled all their wares, including every cookie and ice cream flavor available that week, and met the local owners and staff, I became a convert, and Crumbl now holds the distinction of being the only food app that lives on my phone.

Company history

Crumbl was started by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley back in 2017. They opened their first Crumbl in Logan, Utah while Sawyer was attending Utah State University. They started with just the Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies, but quickly expanded to offering a weekly rotating menu. Five years later, Crumbl has over 300 franchises in 36 states, with a good portion of those in California, although the Santa Rosa and Petaluma locations are the first in the North Bay.

Franchise history

Our Petaluma Crumbl is owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Caley and Chris Berg, with partnership support from Chris’ parents, Molly and Jim. The younger Bergs hail from Petaluma and Ukiah. Caley (Johnson) Berg is a 2012 Casa Grande graduate, and even had Lynne Gordon Moquete as a teacher, which will come into play shortly.

Chris Berg is from Ukiah, where his parents had moved when he was a child. Following their own entrepreneurial dreams, his parents relocated from Los Angeles to Mendocino County to take over a Ukiah Little Caesar’s franchise, which they ran until the day they opened Sonoma County’s first Crumbl, in Santa Rosa.

Chris and Caley met while both studying criminal justice at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, and have been together ever since.

“We were best friends almost immediately, but it took until junior year to lock things down,” Chris said.

After graduating college in 2016, Chris finished out a stint with the National Guard and then worked in social services and child welfare, while Caley worked in senior care. The Bergs first learned about brand from a mentor, who happened to open the first Crumbl in California (in Turlock) and suggested they get on board. The younger Bergs were living in Medford at the time, which just so happen to have a brand new Crumbl of its own. They gave it a try and were immediately hooked.

After their first shop, in Santa Rosa, the Bergs signed on for three more franchises, happy to announce during our conversation that they are finalizing the deal at Vintage Oaks in Novato. They are still contemplating where their fourth location will be with thoughts of Rohnert Park, Sonoma or possibly Napa. “It has to be the right space,” said Caley.

Petaluma’s Crumbl

“Petaluma was already in the plans when we opened the Santa Rosa store,” said Chris. “With Caley being from here, we already knew Petaluma and always loved visiting during college.” Caley adds that it has been amazing to see all the support from old friends and classmates, and that she even gets to see here former teachers coming in to get cookies.

“We looked at a couple of spots before choosing this one in Petaluma,” Molly says. “We felt this location was best for easy customer pick-up, especially curbside delivery. But it also already had tables out front, where guests can sit and enjoy their purchases. Watching the joy on people’s faces as they try a new flavor or share with friends is priceless.”

“Cookies are fun,” adds Chris. “Our goal is to bring people together over Crumbl’s pink boxes.”

Getting started

“We jumped right in and tried to learn everything before opening our Santa Rosa store,” said Chris when asked about the biggest challenges for these first-time business owners. They were surprised by Crumbl’s iconic pink boxes.

“We had no idea how much space we would need just to fold boxes. We had to set up an entirely different space to handle the volume,” he said.

The Bergs have taken so well to Crumbl’s structure and service that they are now a training site for new store managers at other franchises.