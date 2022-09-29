Culture Junkie: A New York City adventure

“This is so ‘Tick, Tick ... BOOM!’”

Earlier this month, as I stepped into a large studio space at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center — where a play I wrote was about to have its first reading in front of 35 New York City theater-makers — I flashed on a climactic scene in last year’s movie, “Tick, Tick ... Boom,” directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film was adapted from a 1990 autobiographical solo piece by composer Jonathan Larson (“Rent”). In that piece, he recreated the events leading up to a real-life moment that was very similar to what I was in New York to witness myself: an informal industry presentation of the script and music of a show Larson hoped would catch the attention of Broadway producers.

The space where that all-important workshop/reading takes place in the film — a large, windowed room with mirrors on the walls, filled with plastic chairs aimed at a row of other chairs with music stands — was pretty much exactly what I saw when I entered the studio. Which is precisely why I made the "Tick, Tick ... BOOM!“ remark to Bob Ari, the director of the reading that was about to take place.

“Who knows?” I added. “Maybe someday I’ll use this in my own thinly fictionalized play about how I finally had a show go up in New York after dreaming of it my whole life.”

Dreams, of course, don’t come true without a lot of effort and setbacks and surprises, and a certain amount of luck. Which is pretty much the point of “Tick, Tick ... BOOM!”

For the record, though my play, “Galatea,” does have a few things in common with “Superbia,” the play-within-a-play in Larson’s piece — they are both science-fiction, taking place in the distant future — mine is not a musical. And Stephen Sondheim, for obvious reasons, was not present three weeks ago to watch the reading, as he was 30+ years ago at Larson’s. That said, I do like to think that if Sondheim were still alive, the great composer might somehow have wandered in to investigate the buzz around “Galatea,” the story of a robot and her therapist on a space station above Earth. If “Galatea” were every transformed into a musical, the mysterious synthetic castaway known as Seventy-One could certainly burst into a spirited rendition of Sondheim’s “Being Alive” and there wouldn’t be a dry eye in the house.

Wait. Strike that. Bad idea.

The first part of our day had been spent down the hall in another studio, where the cast rehearsed with Bob while I watched and made the occasional note. Some of the actors Bob had assembled are people whose work I am familiar with.

Caroline Aaron, playing the robot specialist Dr. Mailer, has been in tons of things, but might be best known as Shirley Maisel in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” John Rothman, reading the part of Dr. Hughes, a colleague on the space station where the story takes place, has been in hundreds of things, including “Sophie’s Choice, “Ghostbusters,” “One, Mississippi,” and the upcoming Netflix series opioid-themed “Painkiller,” in which he plays Matthew Broderick’s uncle, one of the founders of Purdue Pharma. The rest of the cast was New York actor-comedian Mel House as Seventy-One and Ben Mehl (“You”) as another synthetic, Twenty-Nine. Stage directions (a very important job in events like this) were read by Kim Sykes, a fabulous painter, writer, storyteller and actor who you might have seen in recurring roles on shows like “Bull,” in which she played Judge Foley.

By the way, Bob Ari, the director of the reading, has been on Broadway in shows like “Frost/Nixon” and “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” has appeared on numerous TV shows including a recent appearance on “Only Murders in the Building.” Coming up he’ll be in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and next year will have a featured role in a New York musical “Rock and Roll Man,” about the iconic American disc jockey Alan Freed.

So, all in all a cool group of people to be hanging out with, listening as they bring my words and characters to life. Here and there, we made some adjustments, deciding which parts of the stage directions Kim could skip and which ones were crucial to understanding the action of the play. Bob guided the performances skillfully, and during one climactic moment, in spite of the fact that I know this play so well and have seen it fully produced on stage, Mel House got me all choked up with her performance. She was that good.

Okay. Yes. One question I have been getting a lot since right before and ever since the reading in Manhattan — along with, “Was it exciting?” — is “How in the world did this happen?” First of all, yes, it was very exciting, and continues to be exciting, as that was just the first step in what will hopefully be a production of “Galatea” off-Broadway in New York in the not-so-distant future.