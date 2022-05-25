Culture Junkie: A Petaluma ‘theater tourist’ gets lost in San Francisco

David Templeton

First, please allow me to define some terminology, and then I will share how I came to be wandering lost in the dark in San Francisco after watching four extraordinary women pretending to be sloths.

A “tourist,” as defined by Webster’s Dictionary, is “one that makes a tour for pleasure or culture,” with “tour” meaning of course “a journey for business, pleasure, or education often involving a series of stops and ending at the starting point.”

There are many kinds of tourists, clearly, depending on which “pleasure,” “culture,” “business” or “education” one focuses on, and in recent years, the expression “arts tourist” has entered the lexicon, referring to anyone who sets out on a journey in which the goal is to experience art.

Theater being one of many recognizable art forms, and myself being a longtime dedicated theater fan — meaning “an enthusiastic devotee of a sport or a performing art, usually as a spectator” — I would definitely place myself in the category of occasional “theater tourist.” I should add that the word "fan“ is derived from the noun “fanatic,” meaning “a person exhibiting excessive enthusiasm and intense devotion,” attitudes that are pretty much required to be a tourist of any kind during a global pandemic in which traveling, spectating and art-watching have taken on enough complexities to keep many casual enthusiasts at home watching television shows about time-travelers, masked singers, girls “4Eva” or men who fall to Earth, in other words, people far more willing than themselves to take a chance on engaging with the world, and with art, face-to-face, up-close and in-the-flesh.

I’ve done my share of that, of course, watching stuff at a distance on my TV, phone or computer. And should the rising COVID-19 infection numbers indicate it would be wise for myself, my family and my community to park it at home again for a while and catch up on “Russian Doll,” I shall willingly do so. But for now, having only recently reintroduced myself to the pleasures of “touring” for theater — even if most of my traveling has been within an hour or so of my Petaluma starting point — I have decided that for this vaxed-and-boosted, mask-and-science accepting theater fanatic, cautiously embracing my long-suppressed need for live performance is well worth the risk.

Which is how I came to be lost in San Francisco.

Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge for a play or a concert, or even a ball game, used to be a fairly trivial endeavor. Still, though I have, since last September, been venturing out to the theater again — having even visited New York, Southern California and Ashland, Oregon as a practicing theater tourist — most of my theater-going has taken place in the North Bay, and most of that in Sonoma County. But when I learned that San Francisco’s Magic Theatre, at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, was opening a show titled “Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play),” written by Sam Chanse and directed by Giovanna Sardelli, I decided to take the drive down on a recent Saturday evening and catch the show.

It’s the story of a family of women, with an undefined traumatic upbringing in common, who find themselves desperately grasping for meaning and self-awareness through their jobs, relationships and personal quests to do the right thing in a world gone wrong. One of the sisters is a biologist, studying coral reefs and measuring their rapid decline. Another sister writes for an animated television show about a family of world-traveling sloths. The best and weirdest part of the show is when the four actors who play the four sisters appear onstage as the four sloths. Inventive and curious, willing to ask hard questions and then let the audience find the answers, “Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play)” is alternately delightful and somewhat confounding, with vivid, all-in performances that remind me why I long-ago fell in love with theater to begin with.

After the show, however, with night having fallen over the city, I became a bit confused as to how to return to my car. Having trusted my smartphone’s navigation enough to let it park me at Fort Mason, the historical site, instead of at Fort Mason, the Center for Arts & Culture, I had walked a bit further than expected to reach the Magic Theatre. Separated from Fort Mason proper by a seaside park and some residential streets that do not behave in predictable ways, there was about a 3/4-mile walking distance between the theater and my car, but since I decided to avoid my phone’s insistence that I walk through the unlit park, taking instead to the sidewalks and streets, it took me considerably longer to safely reach my vehicle.