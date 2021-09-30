Culture Junkie: A Petaluman learns some lessons in New York City

It was my first night ever in New York City, and I was hungry.

This was less than a month ago, about 10 p.m. on a Monday evening, at the tail end of a long day that had involved just over 12 hours of travel from the moment I left my house to the moment I pushed my luggage through the doorway of my hotel room in Chelsea. During that entire time, whether on the shuttle to the airport of waiting in the terminal or sitting on the plane and then walking through the airport in Newark or bouncing in the cab on my way through the Lincoln Tunnel, I wore my mask.

Never took it off once.

Though I did lift the thing up a few times to sip some water or toss an airline pretzel into my mouth. I got used to it after the first six hours.

That’s the thing about new activities, evolving rules, almost all kinds of changes.

We do get used to them. Eventually.

So by the time I decided to have my first New York dinner at a place called Oscar Wilde’s, at 45 W. 27th St., I was totally prepared to show my proof of vaccination before being shown to my table, where I could then use my phone to scan a QR code to peruse the menu. My table was outside, by the way, in one of the same kind of sidewalk “parklets” we now see in Petaluma and throughout Sonoma County.

It was 85 degrees that evening, by the way, and though it looked nice inside the restaurant— no eatery named for Oscar Wilde could be anything but lush and ornate — it was cooler and more spacious outside. I was asked for my proof of vax when I first approached the host station, an experience that would be repeated throughout my stay in New York at every restaurant and at the one Broadway show I attended. Though in some areas of the country some still bristle at the idea of showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 48 to 72 hours, my visit to the Big Apple is proof that something that might once have seemed strange and off-putting can indeed take on a sense of normalcy in a fairly short time.

Based on conversations I had with New Yorkers during my trip, whenever anyone has expressed unhappiness with these requirements, those individuals have almost always come from states where vaccination rates are low and masks are not required in restaurants and public buildings, and are sometime even prohibited. The residents of New York themselves, having experienced long months when the city was locked down, vacant ICU beds were unavailable, and hundreds of dead bodies were visibly stored in refrigerator trucks parked outside of hospitals, they are more than happy to participant in such safety measures as masks and vax cards.

No one wants to see a return to those days.

While in town, I caught a matinee, one of the very first performances of “Hadestown“ after the Tony-winning musical’s celebrated reopening the week before. Like many other shows, "Hadestown” was shut down in March of 2020. Some shows are now reopening. Others couldn’t hold out, and were shut down permanently. To be admitted to the Walter Kerr Theatre, I once again was asked to show proof of vaccination. Inside, we were asked to keep our masks on throughout the show, and to show our faces only when taking sips of a drink during intermission.

Not one person I witnessed was anything but thrilled to hand over their vax card. I saw no one attempting to secretly subvert the mask requirements. Everyone was just happy to be finally seeing a Broadway show again.

I was not in New York long, but it made a strong impression. Not just the city itself, or the restaurants, or “Hadestown” - all of which were worth the 12-hour mask-wearing stints in either direction. What impressed me the most was how happy so many of them were to be wearing those masks, to be flashing those cards.

To many of the folks who bore the early brunt of the pandemic’s deadly spread, such easy tasks are an acceptable enough price for freedom.

Back in Sonoma County, we are not yet at a place where vaccination cards must be shown to get into restaurants, but theaters and concert halls throughout Sonoma County are already following Broadway’s lead.

We are lucky, of course.

We never had to walk past trucks piled high with corpses. Though our businesses were shuttered and our schools were closed, we buried far fewer loved ones than the people of New York did. We grieved far fewer parents, siblings and children than New York did, and other people are doing right now in those states where vaccination rates remain low, and where people somehow see shots and masks as a sign of acquiescence or weakness, rather than a what it is: a simple, scientifically-supported tool proven to be effective in fighting a horrible virus.

There’s a way to express our gratitude for not experiencing that, of course. It’s not just wearing a mask in public. It’s getting over feeling like wearing that mask is such a burden, that showing a vax card to watch a concert is some enormous imposition. It’s being cheerful when asked for that card. It’s smiling behind our masks when entering a theater populated by people who feel similarly grateful to be seeing a show again.

And if we end up needing to show proof of vaccination to sit down at a restaurant, the way San Franciscans and Los Angelenos are doing, it’s flashing that card without a trace of irritation or unhappiness.

If New Yorkers — who’ve paid a far steeper price for their freedom than we have — can do all that with a smile, then certainly so can we.

Culture Junlie runs once a month is the Argus-Courier.