Culture Junkie: Contemplating 'Barbenheimer,' cinema's weird new phenomenon

Planning on seeing ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ in the same day? Cool. But which order will you watch them in?|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 20, 2023
Updated 1 hour ago
David Templeton, Culture Junkie
David Templeton, Culture Junkie

Okay, it’s official.

I just purchased my tickets, and this Saturday I’m joining tens of thousands of moviegoers all over the world in taking the Barbie/Oppenhemer challenge.

Have you heard about this? Playfully nicknamed, “Barbenheimer,” it’s easily one of the weirdest pop cultural phenomenons to arise since the early days of “Whamageddon.” Ever since last year, when Warner Bros. announced July 21 as the day it would release Gret Gerwig’s much-anticipated summer comedy film “Barbie,” coincidentally pairing it with Christopher Nolan’s epic historical drama “Oppenheimer,” which Universal Studios is releasing on the same day, folks have been buzzing about the oddness of two such films being delivered to audiences side by side.

For a while, the question being asked by movie podcasters and people who post stuff on movie-themed Facebook pages was, “Which of these will make more money on opening day/weekend?” Then the question began to evolve, momentarily morphing into “Which movie do you think you’ll see on opening weekend?” then into “What’s to stop us from seeing both movies on the same weekend?” and finally into “Why not just see both films on the same day?”

That is more-or-less when the whimsically-melded words “Barbenheimer” and “Barbie/Oppenheimer Challenge” began to appear on social media and the lips of fans and celebrities alike. The former even has its own Wikipedia page now.

Earlier this month, Tom Cruise – famously a huge supporter of the live-audience cinematic experience – posted photos of himself holding tickets to both films, with the note, “I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” By the middle of July, AMC theaters, one of the largest theater chains in the U.S., had announced preliminary ticket sales of over 40,000 back-to-back “Barbie/Oppenheimer” double-features. As of this writing, that number has ballooned to 200,000 ticketholders.

Variety further reported that AMC’s executive vice president of worldwide programming, Elizabeth Frank, told the trade magazine, “That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales.”

Not only is that good news for an industry that has been hard-hit by the public’s molasses-slow post-pandemic return to movie theaters. It’s also good fun for those same audiences, people who need an extra jolt to get them away from their home entertainment systems and into a popcorn-scented auditorium surrounded by happy, movie-loving people.

Personally, I enjoy these kinds of events, especially when it is as unplanned and spontaneously grassroots as this seems to be. I’m the guy who waited nearly 10 hours to be the first in line for “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” setting up tables and chairs with friends, ordering pizza and slicing up watermelon to send down the line to other folks waiting too. I’ve seen countless midnight movies, everything from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to “Pink Flamingos” to “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls,” all in packed-to-the-rafters theaters. Such activities may take effort, but they add enormously to the pleasure of movie-going.

I remember when “Independence Day” was released on July 3, 1996, and across the country select theaters ran the movie around-the-clock, starting at 12:01 a.m., continuing through until the end of the day on Independence Day itself. I got a solo ticket for 4 a.m. on July 4, driving into San Francisco around 11 p.m. to claim a place in line, bonding with others while preparing to watch aliens attack the planet it at a huge, single-screen theater that is now long gone.

It’s been a while since anything sparked quite the same eccentric excitement that “Barbenheimer” has. I can’t for the life of me understand quite why.

I understand that part of the appeal is the stark dissimilarity of a film like “Barbie” – inspired by an improbably busty but very popular toy – when presented alongside something like “Oppenheimer,” about the man who invented the atomic bomb only to wrestle with his conscience after it was deployed over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

One is about a bombshell and one is about a bomb.

That’s kind of funny. I get it.

For what it’s worth, early reviews do suggest that “Barbie” is a lot more than just a toy commercial, that it takes a subversive swing at the patriarchal structures within which a doll like Barbie – delivering dangerously un-achievable beauty standards to children – can even exist. So it’s possible that both films will deliver intelligent examinations of the American psyche as seen through the lenses of popular culture and collective historical memory. And still, the appeal of the whole Barbenheimer phenomenon – which, for what it’s worth, now has its own Wikipedia page – is clearly the opportunity to compare and contrast Barbie’s candy-colored fantasies with Oppenheimer’s bleak, soul-reckoning realities.

All in one day.

That said, it isn’t like two thematically different movies being released on the same day is unheard of or anything. Earlier this year, on Feb. 13, 2023, the comedy “80 for Brady” was released on the same day as M. Knight Shyamalan’s apocalyptic “Knock at the Cabin,” and I don’t recall “KnockenBrady” becoming a thing. When Cruise’s own “Top Gun: Maverick” was released side-by-side with the animated “Bob’s Burger Movie,” there was no “Gun/Burger Challenge” that I recall.

For some reason, this is the pairing that has captured people’s imagination.

It certainly did for me. I’ve known for weeks now that I would be seeing the films together on the same day, on opening weekend.

The hard part was deciding which order to see them in.

That question has become almost as big a deal as whether or not to give the films a day or two of breathing room. It’s become quite a debate. There have already been several serious think-pieces published analyzing the pros and cons of seeing “Barbie” before “Oppenheimer or Oppenheimer” before “Barbie.”

There is no clear consensus, though the general inclination seems to be to see the long, sad one first and end the day with the bright happy one, like treating yourself to ice cream after forcing yourself to eat kale and tofu.

That’s the take suggested by actor Issa Rae (who appears in “Barbie”), quoted in a lengthy Barbenheimer article on The Ringer.com. “Obviously, you should see ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then cleanse your palate with ‘Barbie,’” she suggested. Elsewhere, Linda Carter, the actor who played Wonder Woman on TV in the ‘70s, makes the same suggestion, but for more philosophical reasons. In a sensation-sparking remark on Twitter, Carter wrote, “You have to see ‘Oppenheimer’ first. This is because Barbie lives in the world that Oppenheimer built.”

There are other arguments, of course.

Since “Oppenheimer” is three hours in length compared to the two-hours-long “Barbie,” some suggest you decide whether your bladder is better designed for a three-hour-marathon earlier in the day or later. For others it’s a matter of psychological health. “Oppenheimer” reportedly includes a late scene in which the bombing of Japan and its aftermath is depicted, which will be grim going if its done with the thoughtfulness and solemn respect such a large-scale human tragedy is due.

Den of Geek, and internet blogsite about popular culture, give solid arguments for both strategies, then adds a wild card third option: see Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” first, then basically flip a coin to decide the order of the others. This is a bold idea, and I like it, having seen “Asteroid City” four times now myself.

In some ways, it’s the ultimate Barbenheimer film, blending the dangers of nuclear annihilation and cultural alienation with delightful, if somewhat dark, comedy and cowboy songs about spacemen.

After much contemplation, I’ve decided to see “Barbie” first, then have a late lunch, and return for Oppenheimer.“ The story of how America developed the atomic bomb and then used it on civilians, ushering in a generation-defining cold war and a terrifying world in which madmen could still destroy the planet with the flip of a switch, that’s a story intended to shake us up deeply.

It frankly feels a little disrespectful, to me anyway, to watch the simulated deaths of thousands of people and then go, “Well that was a bummer. Let’s eat more popcorn and watch something pink and frothy to get this depressing taste out of my mouth.”

“Oppenheimer,” I am guessing, is supposed to be upsetting. It’s supposed to make us think deeply and uncomfortably about what kind of world we’ve created. It’s supposed to hurt. It’s supposed to scare us.

It makes sense that it would scare us.

So, I have chosen to have the experience of warming up with “Barbie,” then moving on to “Oppenheimer,” letting all of those thoughts and feelings linger in my mind for the rest of the day. And hey, if it turns out I made the wrong decision, I can always just stay up late and watch “Asteroid City” again.

I love that movie.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month or so in the Argus-Courier. You can contact avid at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

