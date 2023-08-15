Culture Junkie: Dinosaurs and Drag Queens

Call it “A tale of two fairgrounds.”

Last Saturday, as the temperatures soared to the high-high 80s, my wife Susan and I attended the Sonoma County Fair, where we watched the roaring, undulating actions of animatronic dinosaurs, ate lunch (calamari and chips for me, fish tacos for her), and basically boiled in our own skins for about three hours.

Well, I’m the one who cooked. Susan was born in Barstow, in California’s Mojave Desert. She likes it hot. Me, not so much.

But I do enjoy dinosaurs. Especially Triceratops. That particular dino has been a favorite since I read Oliver Butterworth’s 1956 fantasy novel “The Enormous Egg,” in which I learned at least as much about the activities of the U.S. Congress as I learned about the potential behavior of dinosaurs.

But I digress.

Later that evening, after cooling down a bit back home in Petaluma, Susan and I headed out again, taking the one-hour drive to the Napa Town and Country Fair, where we searched out and found some dessert (a frozen banana for Susan, a strawberry funnel cake for me) and took in a highly energetic and massively well-attended drag show, hosted by San Francisco drag entertainer Sasha Devaroe.

If it was the dinosaurs that mainly drew us to the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, it was the drag queens that got us to Napa – and not just for the entertainment. In light of recent anti-LGBTQ+ protests targeting drag professionals – many of those actions sponsored by anti-gay churches – Susan decided we should attend the show in support of the performers – and the audience who’d be there for some good clean life-and-love-affirming fun.

In fact, to make the point that not all people of faith condemn their fellow humans and for expressions of gay pride, Susan wore her minister’s collar. Currently serving as the minister for the Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, Susan learned about the drag show – the first one ever to be held at the annual Napa fair – during an interfaith meeting in Napa earlier in the week. That’s where the notion of local ministers attending the show, collars on, was originally floated.

Which is why we were there. That and, of course, because drag shows are a blast.

By the way, our earlier excursion to the Sonoma County Fair wasn’t just because I have a thing for dinosaurs. Susan’s a longtime fan too, though she’s an even bigger fan of the rocks that pre-dated the dinosaurs. Before she changed careers a few years back and earned her masters in divinity from Starr King University, Susan worked for decades as a professional geologist and SRJC adjunct geology instructor.

That’s right. I’m married to a minister and a scientist, and yes, it’s okay to be envious.

For what it’s worth, Susan proved to be excellent company all day long. She graciously offered educated tidbits about the various dinosaur-inhabiting eras of Earth history during our Santa Rosa fair excursion – happily posing for pictures with a lunging T-Rex in the background while faithfully affirming that the Jurassic period began 245 million years ago. Later, she cheerfully sang along to at least some of the lyrics to “Barbie Girl” when it was played not once but twice during the Napa drag show and approvingly applauded when Devaroe, in kicking off the program, told the audience, “Drag is not a crime. We just want to open up minds to know that there are so many types of entertainment out there.”

Directly addressing – if not repeating – recent conspiracy theories that events like Drag Story Time for Kids is a cover for criminals attempting to gain access to children, Devaroe thanked the parents who brought their kids along in such large numbers, adding, “Let me tell you something. We do not want to touch your kids – just maybe help them keep their minds open a little.”

Following the show, Devaroe and her troupe of lip-syncing, acrobatically dancing, costume-rocking queens gathered for a meet and greet at a nearby pavilion. In keeping with the Barbie-adjacent musical choices of the show – and current enthusiasm for all things Barbie – event organizers create a life-sized Mattel Barbie box for folks to take their pictures in.

Devaroe and company obligingly posed with many of the attendees who lined up after the performance to thank the performers and take selfies. Before and after, that Barbie box was open to anyone who wanted to step inside.

“I really should,” Susan informed me. I agreed. Obviously.

And that’s how we gained a frameable photo of what we’re calling “UU Minister Barbie.” The perfect end to a warm but memorable day.

And like I said, yes.

It’s okay to be envious.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month or so in the Argus-Courier. You can contact Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.