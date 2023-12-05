“Asps. Very Dangerous. You go first.”

That line, made famous in the 1980 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” is uttered by the lovable Egyptian sidekick Salah (John Rhys-Davies), while he and his grave-robbing buddy Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) prepare to descend into a cavernous Egyptian tomb filled with vicious and venomous snakes. I have been thinking of that line a lot lately, while listening to brand new Christmas music. The “Raiders” line has nothing to do with the holidays, of course, but were I to swap the word “asps” for “holiday tunes” ‒ and move the whole shebang to the present day ‒ the same basic situation exists.

Ahead lies danger. Danger. Danger.

And someone has to drop into the pit first.

In my family, it’s generally me.

Every holiday season, dozens of musical artists release fresh new holiday albums, taking their big shot at the Annual Christmas Music Lottery. We don’t really need all of these new recordings, perhaps, since from the advent of recording technology, so many covers of “The Christmas Song” and “Silent Sight” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” have been committed to audio they could be re-played play back to back and end to end for years.

Still, as crassly commercial cash-grabs go, releasing a Christmas album is a genuinely good gamble. Once a song hits, worming its way into the annual holiday music rotation alongside Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Wham’s “Last Christmas” and somebody’s (anybody’s) version of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” it means a fat, fresh paycheck for years and potentially decades.

Sadly, for every “White Christmas” there’s a “Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas” (a real song from John Denver). For every “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” there’s an “I Farted on Santa's Lap (Now Christmas Is Gonna Stink for Me),” by The Little Stinkers. And yes, that’s a real song, too.

The point is, with so many new holiday albums being released each year, it can be daunting, and a bit hazardous, to separate the joy-bringing gems from the buzz-killing reindeer droppings. Which is why, each year, I take it upon myself to scour the latest record releases for the best holiday albums, passing along my freshly found favorites to friends and family.

On occasion, I make everyone a playlist.

Of course, my family has a weird sense of humor. Some of the Christmas songs that have made it onto our seasonal Top 10 ‒ like Jonathan Coulton’s “Merry Christmas from Chiron Beta Prime,” among the best apocalyptic science-fiction robot-domination Christmas songs ever written ‒ are clearly not going to be other’s tastes.

With this admission ‒ that the Christmas songs I enjoy the most often push the envelope of traditional mainstream holiday appropriateness ‒ here are eight newly released tunes that have found their way onto this year’s annual Culture Junkie-approved holiday playlist. Enjoy them, if you can.

Down in the pit among all those asps are some genuine treasures.

I went first ‒ and here’s what I found.

Most romantic new holiday tune

‘Better Than Snow’

Norah Jones and Laufey

The warm and wonderful “Better Than Snow,” a cider-sweet celebration of romance and togetherness at the holidays, is a luxurious and lovely duet written and performed by Norah Jones and the Icelandic singer Laufey. One side of a special two-song vinyl release for 2023, the song is told from the POV of someone stuck in some hot, palm-tree-studded locale during the holidays. With aching harmonies and a soft, swaying melody, the song blends humorously specific details about ugly sweaters and Jack Frost with a comfortingly heartwarming acknowledgment of the gift of love.

Sexiest new holiday tune

‘Christmas Party for Two’

Brandy

The second track on Brandy’s new “Christmas with Brandy,” the R&B hit-maker’s first-ever Christmas album, is a gentle, sultry, sexy love song with some of the hottest lyrics of any new release. “Help me undress, oh, yes/I'll be your present/Just give me your presence/That's all that I'm askin' of you/Take my body/Boy, you know you got it/Just look what you started/It's a Christmas party for two.” Written by Brandy with Coleridge "Sebastian Kole" Tillman, David Williams II and TheRon "Neff-U" Feemster, the song is so gorgeously composed and arranged it never comes off as smarmy or coarse. Rather, it’s a seductively intimate illustration of human connection and the magic of falling back in love on Christmas Eve.

Most infectious new holiday song

‘Wrap Me Up’

Jimmy Fallon and Megan Trainor