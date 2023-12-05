Culture Junkie: Do you hear what I hear?

Uncovering 2023's best, sexiest and creepiest new Christmas songs and albums
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 5, 2023, 8:47AM
Updated 1 hour ago

“Asps. Very Dangerous. You go first.”

That line, made famous in the 1980 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” is uttered by the lovable Egyptian sidekick Salah (John Rhys-Davies), while he and his grave-robbing buddy Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) prepare to descend into a cavernous Egyptian tomb filled with vicious and venomous snakes. I have been thinking of that line a lot lately, while listening to brand new Christmas music. The “Raiders” line has nothing to do with the holidays, of course, but were I to swap the word “asps” for “holiday tunes” ‒ and move the whole shebang to the present day ‒ the same basic situation exists.

Ahead lies danger. Danger. Danger.

And someone has to drop into the pit first.

In my family, it’s generally me.

Every holiday season, dozens of musical artists release fresh new holiday albums, taking their big shot at the Annual Christmas Music Lottery. We don’t really need all of these new recordings, perhaps, since from the advent of recording technology, so many covers of “The Christmas Song” and “Silent Sight” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” have been committed to audio they could be re-played play back to back and end to end for years.

Still, as crassly commercial cash-grabs go, releasing a Christmas album is a genuinely good gamble. Once a song hits, worming its way into the annual holiday music rotation alongside Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Wham’s “Last Christmas” and somebody’s (anybody’s) version of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” it means a fat, fresh paycheck for years and potentially decades.

Sadly, for every “White Christmas” there’s a “Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas” (a real song from John Denver). For every “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” there’s an “I Farted on Santa's Lap (Now Christmas Is Gonna Stink for Me),” by The Little Stinkers. And yes, that’s a real song, too.

The point is, with so many new holiday albums being released each year, it can be daunting, and a bit hazardous, to separate the joy-bringing gems from the buzz-killing reindeer droppings. Which is why, each year, I take it upon myself to scour the latest record releases for the best holiday albums, passing along my freshly found favorites to friends and family.

On occasion, I make everyone a playlist.

Of course, my family has a weird sense of humor. Some of the Christmas songs that have made it onto our seasonal Top 10 ‒ like Jonathan Coulton’s “Merry Christmas from Chiron Beta Prime,” among the best apocalyptic science-fiction robot-domination Christmas songs ever written ‒ are clearly not going to be other’s tastes.

With this admission ‒ that the Christmas songs I enjoy the most often push the envelope of traditional mainstream holiday appropriateness ‒ here are eight newly released tunes that have found their way onto this year’s annual Culture Junkie-approved holiday playlist. Enjoy them, if you can.

Down in the pit among all those asps are some genuine treasures.

I went first ‒ and here’s what I found.

Most romantic new holiday tune

Better Than Snow

Norah Jones and Laufey

The warm and wonderful “Better Than Snow,” a cider-sweet celebration of romance and togetherness at the holidays, is a luxurious and lovely duet written and performed by Norah Jones and the Icelandic singer Laufey. One side of a special two-song vinyl release for 2023, the song is told from the POV of someone stuck in some hot, palm-tree-studded locale during the holidays. With aching harmonies and a soft, swaying melody, the song blends humorously specific details about ugly sweaters and Jack Frost with a comfortingly heartwarming acknowledgment of the gift of love.

Sexiest new holiday tune

Christmas Party for Two

Brandy

The second track on Brandy’s new “Christmas with Brandy,” the R&B hit-maker’s first-ever Christmas album, is a gentle, sultry, sexy love song with some of the hottest lyrics of any new release. “Help me undress, oh, yes/I'll be your present/Just give me your presence/That's all that I'm askin' of you/Take my body/Boy, you know you got it/Just look what you started/It's a Christmas party for two.” Written by Brandy with Coleridge "Sebastian Kole" Tillman, David Williams II and TheRon "Neff-U" Feemster, the song is so gorgeously composed and arranged it never comes off as smarmy or coarse. Rather, it’s a seductively intimate illustration of human connection and the magic of falling back in love on Christmas Eve.

Most infectious new holiday song

Wrap Me Up

Jimmy Fallon and Megan Trainor

“Wrap Me Up,” an infectious new song by Jimmy Fallon and Megan Trainor, is among the more unexpected Christmas treats this year. As funny and frisky as it is joyous and goofy, it’s impossible to hear without breaking into a smile, and the hook-heavy melody will be hard to shake from your head afterwards, though why would you want to? Written by Fallon and Trainor along with Gian Stone and Sean Douglas, the duet begins with Fallon guessing what he’s getting for Christmas (“Is it a tie? An ugly sweater? Matching pajamas? So something better?”), to which Trainor happily responds, “Come on, wrap me up/In your arms this Christmas/Wrap me up/You don’t need a wish list/Wrap me up/It's like Christmas magic/Wrap me up/I'm the whole damn package.” Supremely bouncy and bubbly, this has strong potential to become a Christmas classic.

Most surprising new holiday tune

Christmas Dirtbag

Wheatus

If anyone saw this one coming, it wasn’t me. “Christmas Dirtbag,” a new single from the American rock band Wheatus, puts a delightful holiday spin on the 2000 hit song “Teenage Dirtbag.” Released as the first track on a new EP titled “Just a Dirtbag Christmas,” the 2023 song cleverly takes the original’s tale of a metal-loving outcast hoping his dream girl, Noele, will dance with him at the prom, and imagines the same kid’s sinking realization that Santa Claus has left him without gifts on Christmas morning.

“First night of Noel/Asleep with the fire burning/Jingling bells/And sugarplum fairies turning/But I don't see/Any presents for me/Does Santa Claus know who I am?/Does Santa Claus even care about me?/’Cause I'm just a Christmas dirtbag, baby/Yeah I'm just a Christmas dirtbag, baby/Santa forgot all about me, baby/Tonight, ooh.”

Like the song it’s based on, “Christmas Dirtbag” has a happy ending. This toe-tapping surprise package of a tune will make any spirits bright.

Merriest new holiday tune

We Wish You the Merriest

Set McFarlane and Liz Gillies

Defined simply as “cheerful” and “lively,” the word “merry” is best associated in the U.S. with Christmas, and is a fitting description of the song “We Wish You the Merriest,” from the album of the same name by comedian/crooner Seth McFarlane and actor/singer Liz Gillies. Written by legendary bandleader Les Brown, “We Wish You the Merriest” is one of those effortlessly upbeat Christmas tunes that deserves to be better known. Hopefully, with this sensational new album of superbly produced tunes, given the full big-band studio treatment, it’s on its way to a higher place in the annual cannon of heart-gladdening Christmas songs.

Most party-friendly new holiday tune

DJ Play a Christmas Song

Cher

It’s hard to believe, but until this year, Cher never released an album of Christmas songs. With her new project “Christmas,” she’s finally corrected that oversight. The release has 13 tunes that showcase the iconic singer’s voice and adventurous audio exploits, ornamented by collaborations with such superstars as Stevie Wonder (“What Christmas Means to Me”), Darlene Love (“Baby, Please Come Home”), Michael Bublé (“Home”) and Cyndi Lauper (“Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart”). There are some real bangers here, but my personal favorite is the first track, “DJ Play a Christmas Song.” As if designed by scientists in a laboratory dedicated to finding new ways to make people dance, the song has a borderline disco-flavored beat, with straightforward lyrics about the need to find a dance club on Christmas.

“DJ, play a Christmas song/I wanna be dancing all night long/It's cold outside, but it's warm in here/And that's the only thing I want this year/DJ, play a Christmas song/I wanna be dancing all night long/It's tough outside, but it's love in here/And that's the only thing I want this year.”

Heavy on auto-tune and reverb, this is the kind song Cher has been specializing in lately, and it works here. If this song doesn’t get you wanting to dance, or at least bob your head, nothing will.

Funniest new holiday tune

I Don’t Need It To Be Christmas At All

Matt Rogers

The thing about the closing track on Matt Rogers’ cheeky release of comic Christmas songs is that it’s the least funny tune on the album. And that’s kind of funny, because until it comes along, the comic-turned-singer has delivered a side-splittingly hilarious selection of songs that brilliantly slice-and-dice the Christmas season, savagely skewering the commercialism of such music while delivering brutal take-downs of everything from club culture and anonymous sex to parents who write checks to their kids instead of actually connecting with them.

The album is a companion to Rogers’ 2022 television special of the same name, streaming again on Showtime. Shot in a New York cabaret, with guest appearances by the likes of Bowen Yang, the show featured many of the songs on this album.

And then comes “I Don’t Need It To Be Christmas At All,” a genuine, joke-free love song that is flat-out fantastic, fully deserving of a place on any holiday playlist. But because it wraps up such a devastatingly laugh-triggering experience, its earnest simplicity and catchiness still carry a sprinkling of good snarky fun.

Creepiest new holiday tune

Jingle Bells

Tarja

There is something undeniably great, if rather unsettling, about the creepy rendition of “Jingle Bells” from Finnish goth-metal enchantress Tarja, from her new album “Dark Christmas.” With a hauntingly seductive voice, like someone singing lullabies as baby demons hatch from steaming cocoons in the nurseries of hell, Tarja takes the jaunty holiday classic, and without changing a word, turns it into a stark reminder that icy death is around every corner, even at Christmastime. And her “Frosty the Snowman” will give you nightmares while latching its melodious down-tempo talons into the deepest folds of your brain.

