Culture Junkie: How 'Jingle Bells' proves that 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie

A deep dive into the scandalous origins of a beloved Christmas carol|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 18, 2023, 6:06PM
Updated 1 hour ago

I am tired of talking about “Die Hard.”

Of all the topics worth discussing at the holidays, the question of whether the 1988 Bruce Willis action movie qualifies as a “Christmas film” has drawn on so long it’s become as tiresome as a stale, half-eaten candy cane on Valentine’s Day. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve presented my view, which is that “Die Hard” clearly does qualify as a Christmas film, though I do know that I’ve grown weary of talking about it. But I’m going to anyway. In just a moment.

First, I want to talk about “Jingle Bells.”

There are many interesting and surprising details about “Jingle Bells” known to few of the millions of people who happily sing the beloved song every December. For one, its author – a somewhat scurrilous fellow named James Lord Pierpont – was the uncle of the legendary Gilded Age banker J.P. Morgan (the P. is for Pierpont), who reportedly thought little of his songwriting relative, once calling him “Good for nothing.”

Another notable detail is that the snowy little tune’s date and place of origin have been hotly contested for over 160 years. Depending on who you listen to, "Jingle Bells“ was either composed at the Simpson Tavern in Medford, Massachusetts in 1850 or was written several years later in Savannah, Georgia, where Pierpont was serving as a church organist when the song was published in 1857.

According the New England Historical Society, there are big bronze plaques in both cities proudly claiming that “Jingle Bells” was written there. Historians are still debating this.

Regardless of its birthplace, “Jingle Bells” would go on to travel far and wide, eventually becoming the first song to be performed live in space. It’s true. According to NASA records, Gemini 6 astronaut Wally Schirra serenaded the astronauts of Gemini 7 and Houston Mission Control on his harmonica during a joint capsule mission on Dec. 16, 1965.

Of course, the jaunty little tune wasn’t always known as “Jingle Bells.” It was originally titled “The One Horse Open Sleigh,” one of hundreds of popular “sleighing songs” of the 1850s. The name was changed by Pierpont to “Jingle Bells” in subsequent publications of the sheet music. At the time, the song was considered rather racy, scandalous and risqué, a bit like some Beach Boys or Bruce Springsteen song about driving cars and picking up girls – which, to be fair, is exactly what the original lyrics of “Jingle Bells” are all about.

I won’t waste your time reminding you of the famous first verse and chorus. But do you know the other verses of the song?

A day or two ago

I thought I'd take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side.

The horse was lean and lank,

Misfortune seemed his lot.

He got into a drifted bank

And then we got upsot.

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell,

I went out on the snow,

And on my back I fell.

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh.

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away. Ah!

Now the ground is white,

Go it while you're young.

Take the girls tonight

and sing this sleighing song.

Just get a bobtailed bay,

Two forty as his speed.

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you'll take the lead!

As his millionaire banker nephew would surely agree, the song is arguably the only thing of value left behind by James Lord Pierpont, who by all accounts was something of a lifelong screw-up and even a bit of a scoundrel, not to mention bucking family tradition to join the Confederate Army during the Civil War. He even wrote several Confederate rally songs during the war, with titles like “Strike for the South!” “Our Battle Flag” and “We Conquer or Die!”

By then, over the course of his scattershot life, Pierpont – who was born in Boston – had attempted several careers, including a short time whaling on a vessel called The Shark, joining the crew after running away from boarding school at the age of 14. His father, John Pierpont, was a severe man, a Unitarian minister and a staunch abolitionist, who hoped boarding school would straighten out his compulsively rule-breaking son. After chasing whales for a while, the young Pierpont switched his focus to the U.S Navy, remaining at sea until he was 21. After that, he returned to Boston just long enough to get married and have two children before abandoning his family and setting off for California, in 1849, to try his hand at gold mining. He quickly bottomed out and tried launching a photography business in San Francisco, but it soon burned to the ground, leaving him penniless and deep in debt.

And that was when James Lord Pierpont decided to become a songwriter.

His first musical success, if it can be called that, was a tune titled “The Returned Californian,” a rollicking tale of fiscal bankruptcy and evasion of debts that reads a bit like a forced confession. He wrote it returning to his deserted wife and children in Boston. The opening lines are as follows.

Oh, I’m going far away

from my creditors just now.

I ain’t the tun to pay ‘em

and they’re kicking up a row.

I ain’t one of those lucky ones

that works for “Uncle Sam.”

There’s no chance for speculation

and the mines ain’t worth a damn.

Whichever way I turn,

I am sure to meet a dun.

So I guess the best thing I can do,

is just to cut and run.

He who dunn'd another

should be banished far away.

And attention to the pretty girls

is all a man should pay.

A deep-thinking lyricist James Lord Pierpont was not.

This song, it should be mentioned, has in common with “Jingle Bells” that it received one of its first public performances in a blackface minstrel show known as the Campbell Minstrels. Pierpont wrote several such “minstrel songs” early on in his career as a composer, with titles like “Kitty Crow” and “The Colored Coquette.” According to an essay about “Jingle Bells” on the History Channel’s website, “When ‘One Horse Open Sleigh’ was first printed in September 1857, it was dedicated to John Ordway, a Boston doctor, composer and organizer of a troupe of white men performing in blackface called ‘Ordway’s Aeolians.’” The essay goes on to say that a playbill for a show in Boston on September 15, 1857, by another minstrel troupe with a name too offensive to repeat here, included a performance of “One Horse Open Sleigh.”

So there’s that.

Whether or not “Jingle Bells” deserves to be thought of as a minstrel song, or merely as a sleighing song its author allowed a minstrel company to perform, is debatable. But one thing about the tune is absolutely clear: Its lyrics have nothing to do with Christmas.

Though some have suggested, without documentation, that “One Horse Open Sleigh” was first sung at a Thanksgiving service at Savannah’s Unitarian Church ‒ proving so popular it was presented again at Christmas ‒ it’s clearly just a song about youthful passions (“Go it while you’re young!”), and about getting a girl alone on a sleigh and impressing her by driving dangerously fast through the snow.

And yet, “Jingle Bells” is, and deserves to be thought of as, a Christmas song.

What makes it so – and what makes it one of the most frequently sung and beloved Christmas songs of all time – is simply the fact that people routinely sing it at Christmas time.

The same is true of annual musical chestnuts like “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” which similarly fails to mention Christmas, or “Frosty the Snowman,” or even “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” None of these songs name the holiday or Santa Claus or any other Christmas-specific iconography. But during the Christmas season, you cannot escape them. During the Christmas season, people love to remember, hear and sing these songs.

Which brings me back to “Die Hard.”

“Die Hard” is a Christmas movie for the very same reason that “Jingle Bells” is a Christmas song.

The delightfully bloody action film is not a Christmas movie because it’s set on Christmas Eve, and not because it is filled with Christmas imagery and references to Christmas, and not because it features a soundtrack crammed with Christmas songs – all of which it does do, placing the film far closer to Christmas than anything appearing in “Jingle Bells.”

It’s a Christmas movie simply because people love to watch it at Christmas. And that’s all it takes.

I hope this settles things, and if I’ve accidentally ruined “Jingle Bells” in the process, I deeply apologize. But let’s face it ‒ it was never that great a song to begin with.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month or so in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. You can reach him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

