For me and my wife Susan, the slow, easygoing tone of a long, recent road-trip up the coast was established early, first while we stood in line for ice cream, and ended up enjoying a pleasant encounter with two total strangers, and later, when we learned that the highway ahead of us would be closed down for many, many hours.

Our trip had begun with two nights in Fort Bragg, where we explored trails and beaches, watched fishing boats come and go along the docks, sought out the best fish-centric outdoor dining opportunities and even took a journey on the legendary Skunk Train. On our second evening in town, while waiting in line for ice cream at a highly-recommended place called Cowlick’s, we struck up a conversation with a young couple who excitedly told us about their impending wedding at Disney World in Florida.

As an early birthday present, we bought their ice cream cones for them, and were subsequently invited to sit for a while, where they asked us our advice on marriage. I can’t remember what we said, but I think is basically about not sweating the small stuff.

From that moment on, Susan and I decided that this would be a trip in which we allowed ourselves to be surprised by things, to accept even a long wait in line as an opportunity to, at the very least, just spend more time focused on being together.

It was while in Trinidad, where we spent the night at our daughter Jaye’s home in the redwoods — which she shares with her boyfriend Chris, numerous aquarium-dwelling fish, an enclosed colony of hard-working (and very entertaining) ants, a pair of dogs named Rollo and Kevin, and a dozen baby chickens — that we learned of the potential delay. Unless we carefully timed the journey, we would possibly be stuck cooling our jets, for as much as four hours or so, somewhere along the Northern California coast.

Setting our sights on sneaking through the roadwork during the open window from noon to 3 p.m., we decided not to rush our morning. Departing from Trinidad after breakfast, we allowed ourselves the luxury of stopping frequently to explore interesting spots, including Patrick’s Point State Park— somewhat famed for inspiring the character of Patrick on “Spongebob Squarepants” — with its gorgeous, castle-like Wedding Rock overlook and detailed recreation of a native Yurok Village. Back on the road, not far north of the park and well after noon by that point, we encountered a stretch of highway we assumed to be the spot we’d been warned about, the road suddenly reduced to a single lane for both directions. It took us a while to get through, but we did so cheerfully enough. Having made it past the promised problem spot (we thought), and thus having avoided the closure scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. (we believed), we dug even deeper into this slow-down-and-look-around mindset, an attitude that was, I must admit, pretty much the flip opposite of normal, both of us fairly obsessive in our regular workaholic day-to-day over-achieving.

Passing through Klamath, breezing past the famous Trees of Mystery — a 75-year-old “tourist trap” we’d stopped at in the past, mainly to use the restrooms and stretch our legs in front of the towering statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox — we spontaneously decided to pay the $16 per person admission fee and explore the mysterious arboreal attraction for the first time.

We had a blast, spending nearly two-and-a-half hours traversing the pathways and suspension bridges, then riding the sky trail tram to the top of the mountain, from which we could see the Pacific Ocean over the treetops. I even posed with Bigfoot, though in retrospect the photo Susan took makes it look like a photo-bombed the poor guy in the middle of his taking a bathroom break in the woods.

It was nearly 4 p.m. by the time we got back on the road, hungry now, but deciding to wait until we reached Crescent City to grab something to eat.

After all, our evening destination was only 20 miles away.

We’d traveled a few miles only, the winding road revealing expansive views of the coast to our left, when we saw the road signs and the phalanx of Cal Trans vehicles and workers with flags, revealing that the earlier slow down was not the one we’d been warned about. Sure enough, as traffic was waved to a stop, a friendly woman with a mask on informed us the the next mile or so was closed in both directions for the next three hours. We would have to turn around and go back to Klamath or find a turnout somewhere with access to a beach.

Who knows? Had we not already been test-driving an attitude of relaxed expectations and shared serendipity, this might have been a serious mood-killer.