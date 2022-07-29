Culture Junkie: Making art through making connections

David Templeton, Culture Junkie

There are times when the best outcome of a good conversation with a total stranger is the conversation itself. Allowing, of course, for logical pandemic-era concerns about proximity and any potential for social anxiety, meeting someone new at a conference or public event can often be fun, unpredictable and full of positive surprises. Then there are the professional connections and friendships that can result from such unplanned conversational collisions, and the professional or artistic opportunities that sometimes arise as a result of random introductions to interesting new people.

“I talk to other artists whenever I can,” playwright Deborah Yarchun said, over lunch at the Riverfront Cafe a couple of weeks ago. “When I go to writers conferences or to see shows, it’s the conversations I really look forward to. I do have business cards and sometimes I actually remember to bring them, but mainly I just walk up and talk to people — though i have to confess I’m not really a natural at it.”

Yarchun, based in Los Angeles, is an award-winning playwright who is spending several weeks in Sonoma County to assist in the rehearsal process of her futuristic comedy-thriller “Atlas, The Lonely Gibbon,” which will have its world premiere at Spreckels Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 12. The play, which runs through Aug. 28, is being directed by Sheri Lee Miller, and examines the relationship of two married journalists whose lives have become dependent on technologies like automated door locks, smart refrigerators and houseplants that send you threatening tweets when they need to be watered. The couple is also being threatened by the possibility of AI programs taking over their writing jobs, adding to the complexity of their existence, which has potent parallels to a certain documentary about isolated primates that one of the writers has become increasingly immersed in.

That Yarchun’s delightful play — one of four she’ll see produced in the U.S. and Canada this year — is being is having its premiere in Sonoma County is a clear demonstration of how random conversations with strangers can sometimes have unexpectedly positive benefits.

I first met Yarchun about three months ago, in Costa Mesa, Southern California, where I was attending the Pacific Playwrights Festival, at South Coast Repertory Theatre, with my wife Susan. My play “Galatea” was up for an award, so we went down for the weekend to watch plays and meet other theater artists. At a Friday night after-party following a day of readings of new plays, Yarchun approached our table and introduced herself as an attending playwright.

“I had a friend from a writing group I’m in, and she had a reading of a play that afternoon, so I went to the festival that one day to see that,” Yarchun explained. “I thrive on meeting other artists, especially from different theater art communities. I’m a bit of an introvert, so it’s not entirely natural to just come up and talk to someone in a room.”

The conversation we had that night, having identified each other as mutually theater-loving playwrights, led inevitably to the exchange of contact information and a commitment to seek out and read each others plays. There is a resource many theater-writers use called the New Play Exchange, a website where info about playwrights work can be found, along with downloadable perusal copies of their scripts, mainly for use by theater producers and directors looking for works that might not yet be in the popular mainstream. As it so happens, after I recommended to Miller, the Artistic Director of Spreckels Theatre Company, that she give Yarchun’s plays a look herself, Miller quickly identified a number of titles she liked and finally selected “Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon” to kick off Spreckels’ 2022/2023 season.

And it all started with one playwright randomly introducing themselves to another at a party.

“Why not? I mean, what do we have to lose?” Yarchun said, recalling the encounter. “Going to events like that, theater gatherings or playwrights conferences, you’re only going to end up chatting with people who are having the same struggles as artists that you are, right? It’s a great way to get to know people. I’m still friends with a lot of people I’ve met at, like, the Great Plains Theatre Conference in Nebraska — so many friends through that. Years ago, through WordBridge — a really great play development conference that I hope comes back again — I made friends there that led to a production years later of a completely different play. That doesn’t happen a lot, but it obviously can happen. It’s just a matter of someone looking for a play to fill a slot in an upcoming season, and they remember you or remember your work or remember a conversation they had with you about your work.”