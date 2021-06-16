Culture Junkie: My dad didn’t write a porno

David Templeton, Culture Junkie

This Sunday is Father’s Day.

For some, it’s a complicated holiday, especially if their fathers are no longer around, or if their relationship with their dad charts somewhere on the unhealthy/distant-to-toxic/nonexistent scale.

My dad passed away in the fall of 2015.

Our relationship was good, which is to say, it was not especially complicated. He was, by all accounts, a nice, solid, friendly and uncomplicated guy, respected by all who knew him, a man whose biggest secret was that he had very few big secrets. He rarely drank, and then only mid-range wines (he preferred reds), never smoked, and on the rare occasions he let loose with a curse, it was usually one of those almost-curses.

“God-bless-it” was one of his favorites, though he used it seldom and almost always followed it with an apology for his language. A common apology was, ”Pardon my French.“

A typical man of the ‘60s and ‘70s, he had a subscription to Playboy Magazine, and he read the articles with enthusiasm, often remarking to my step-mother about some letter to the editor he’d read in that month’s issue.

Though possessed of a creative streak, he rarely had the chance to demonstrate, and no doubt burdened with at least a few big dreams that never came to fruition, my dad was not the sort to have had any kind of clandestine life or secret “hobbies.” For example, in his spare time, he never wrote bad (or even good) pornographic novels.

At least, I don’t think he did.

That’s not the case for Jamie Morton, of England, whose father - publishing under the delightfully confused pseudonym of Rocky Flintstone - has for years been producing an enthusiastic but abysmally crafted series of pornographic e-books, beginning with 2015’s “Belinda Blinked.” The book, which has spawned five sequels so far, was not exactly a secret in the family, however. Flintstone, a retired salesman, admits he started writing the novels in hopes of cashing in on the “Fifty Shades of Gray” artisanal-porn craze.

The full title of the first book is “Belinda Blinked 1: A Modern Story of Sex, Erotica and Passion. How the Sexiest Sales Girl in Business Earns Her Huge Bonus by Being the Best at Removing Her High Heels.”

Chances are no one would ever have heard of “Belinda Blinked,” let alone read it, had Morton not seen his dad’s laughably non-erotic sex epic for what it really was: comedy gold.

The result of that recognition is the immensely popular British podcast “My Dad Wrote a Porno,” which I learned about when Morton was a guest on another British comedy podcast I listen to, the weekly fun-fest “No Such Thing as a Fish.” In the show, Morton reads aloud one chapter from his dad’s book, as friends Alice Levine and James Cooper, laugh, cringe, gasp and make very witty jokes. Sometimes the humor is straightforward, riffing on the awfulness of the astonishingly florid writing. Sometimes it springs from the anatomical errors Flintstone often makes when describing the more intimate encounters of his books’ sex-positive heroine, Belinda Blumenthal, international sales representative for the fictional Steele’s Pots and Pans.

And sometimes, the conversation shifts to gentle speculation about what might motivate the author to keep churning out such ribald nonsense. Through it all, it’s clear that Morton is both slightly embarrassed and totally in awe of his dad, who despite having no really talent for erotica, has pursued it with a vigor that would be admirable in almost any other artistic pursuit.

The show has won famous fans, too, including “Lord of the Rings” actor Elijah Wood and “Star Wars” icon Daisy Ridley, both of whom have invited themselves onto the show for special episodes. Even Dame Emma Thompson, as classy an act as one could find, has invited the team over for dinner a hilarious Belinda-themed podcast recording.

The podcast has enjoyed a total of five individual “series,” each one based on a new “Belinda Blinked“ book, each series running between 13 and 15 episodes. Though initially refused by iTunes and other podcast platforms, it has since been downloaded over 20 million times. The podcast recently returned after a long pandemic-related disruption, and the reunion show was as hilarious, and full of mutual affection and charm, as its fans hoped it would be.

The show’s popularity, I think, is not because of the sex, if that’s even the word for the bizarre, skeleton-shattering acrobatics Belinda and her pots-and-pans colleagues regularly engage in. And it’s not because it’s fun to laugh at bad things. The humor is as lacking in mean-spiritedness as Rocky Flintstone’s prose is lacking in true erotic spark. The reason that “My Dad Wrote a Porno” has struck such a nerve is, I think, because “Belinda Blinked” was written not by a faceless perv typing away in secret, but because it was written by someone’s father.

And that father was proud enough of what he’d done to show it to his son.

And that son was, in his own way, proud enough of his dad to want to share that writing, in all its conspicuously flawed glory, with some friends, and then with the world. The thing is, most dads have imaginations, and quirks, and dreams and desires that, if we knew about them, would either shock us, make us want to give them an understanding hug, or perhaps both.

Jamie Morton, with his one-of-a-kind love letter to his dad, is reminding us that our parents deserve to be seen as the people they are, weird and surprising and individually their own. They deserve to be praised for more than just being decent moms and dads, or successful providers. It’s a hard world we live in. One that is constantly telling us to stifle all passions and pursuits that are seen as outside the mainstream or open to ridicule. If providing a good example to our children is what parents are supposed to do, then Rocky Flintstone — though perhaps not such a great eroticist — is a first-rate dad.

He had an idea. He made it happen. And now he’s letting his son take that idea and do his own thing with it.

Happy Father’s Day, Mr. Flintstone.

You’re sort of an inspiration. Good work, sir.

