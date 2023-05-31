There’s nothing quite like stage blood.

As a teen in the late ‘70s, I once volunteered at a Halloween haunted house fundraiser where I was initially cast as a mad scientist operating on a screaming patient in a blood-spattered operating room. The victim was played by my little brother, Jef.

The scene required a fair amount of fake blood, a mix of corn syrup and red food coloring, which we kept in a bucket under the operating table. Every 15 minutes or so, I would duck down to plunge my hands into the icky-sticky fluid. I rather enjoyed the sensation of the stuff dripping down my arms as I stood again, displaying my gore-drenched hands as small clusters of pleasantly shocked patrons moved past us and Jef, equally overacting, begged someone to help him, while I stood there, my glistening hands held high in the air, maniacally muttering something like, “Blood! Blood! BLOOD!”

By the end of the night, we were both covered in the stuff.

For the record, stage blood doesn’t shower off as easy as one might think, especially when it gets into your hair.

Perhaps it was my enthusiasm for plasma-centered dramatics that led the organizers to switch me, after a couple of nights, into the role of Dracula, where my job was to rise from my coffin and intone, “Welcome!” I enjoyed playing a vampire, and people seemed genuinely frightened when I popped up, but sadly, the scene required no actual stage blood. I made up for that, after an hour or so, by changing my approach and greeting people instead with the line, “Blood! Blood! BLOOD!”

It worked so much better than “Welcome!”

I thought of this last week, briefly, when I attended the opening night of Berkeley Repertory Theater’s “Let the Right One In,” a stage adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel of the same name. In 2008, the bestselling vampire tale became a critically acclaimed Swedish-language film, adapted again in 2010 into the English-language version titled “Let Me In.” The stage version, written by Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and directed by John Tiffany, had its premiere in 2013 courtesy of the National Theater of Scotland. That’s the production, with a new, stateside cast but the same basic staging as the UK, that is currently running through June 25 at Berkeley Rep.

It’s the story of a desperately lonely, brutally bullied teenage boy named Oskar (Diego Lucano) who makes tentative friends with a mysterious neighbor named Eli (Noah Lamanna), a shy girl (or is she?) who soon turns out to have been a teenager for a very, very long time. As the two form a bond that begins in a recognition of mutual isolation, but then edges toward love (or is it?), the town is rocked by a series of horrifying murders.

There is a fair amount of stage blood on display throughout the show.

What never appears, however, is the word “vampire.”

“I’m not that,” Eli says at one point, lingering outside the boy’s front door. “I live on blood. But I am not ... that. Can I come in?”

As much as I have enjoyed the two movie versions of “Let the Right One In,” I think this stage adaptation comes the closest to capturing what it would feel like to come face-to-face with a vampire. That’s because it’s all happening live.

The stage effects are clearly that: effects, tricks of the trade designed to be effective, just realistic enough to conjure feelings of shock, revulsion or awe, while clearly still tricks of craft and legerdemain. But there is something about the close proximity of all that trickery to the audience that makes the fakery seem real enough to feel dangerous.

Combined with the spare poetry of the script and the gorgeous, otherworldly weirdness of the set design and staging – in which actors occasionally slide into mysterious, dreamlike passages of dance – “Let the Right One In” fairly oozes with theatrical beauty and magic. Though the threat of violence and death hovers over every scene, we are never allowed to forget the simple human needs – a hunger for belonging, for touch, for love – that pulse through the characters, even the monsters, living and otherwise, who walk, stalk, dance, swim, kiss and kill their way across the stage right there in front of us.

“Let the Right One In” is the best kind of horror story, revealing the heart and humanity hiding inside our monsters, comparing and contrasting it with the monstrousness that so often hides in the hearts of humans.

It’s why I’ve always loved monsters, I suspect. They are just so juicy to think about.

From my earliest cinematic encounters with such childhood friends as King Kong and Godzilla, Frankenstein’s creature and the Mummy, I’ve been aware that of the spectrum of humanity that exists in all monster stories. Some monsters, like Frankenstein’s creature or the Swamp Thing, ache deeply in response to society’s cruelty and abandonment. There is a degree of recognizable humanity buried under their hideous forms. Other monsters display zero humanity whatsoever, existing only to devour and destroy, like the gelatinous space traveler from “The Blob,” the giant ants from “Them!“ and those people-copying pea pods from “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”