Culture Junkie: On blood, monsters and ‘Let the Right One In’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 31, 2023, 9:19AM
There’s nothing quite like stage blood.

As a teen in the late ‘70s, I once volunteered at a Halloween haunted house fundraiser where I was initially cast as a mad scientist operating on a screaming patient in a blood-spattered operating room. The victim was played by my little brother, Jef.

The scene required a fair amount of fake blood, a mix of corn syrup and red food coloring, which we kept in a bucket under the operating table. Every 15 minutes or so, I would duck down to plunge my hands into the icky-sticky fluid. I rather enjoyed the sensation of the stuff dripping down my arms as I stood again, displaying my gore-drenched hands as small clusters of pleasantly shocked patrons moved past us and Jef, equally overacting, begged someone to help him, while I stood there, my glistening hands held high in the air, maniacally muttering something like, “Blood! Blood! BLOOD!”

By the end of the night, we were both covered in the stuff.

For the record, stage blood doesn’t shower off as easy as one might think, especially when it gets into your hair.

Perhaps it was my enthusiasm for plasma-centered dramatics that led the organizers to switch me, after a couple of nights, into the role of Dracula, where my job was to rise from my coffin and intone, “Welcome!” I enjoyed playing a vampire, and people seemed genuinely frightened when I popped up, but sadly, the scene required no actual stage blood. I made up for that, after an hour or so, by changing my approach and greeting people instead with the line, “Blood! Blood! BLOOD!”

It worked so much better than “Welcome!”

I thought of this last week, briefly, when I attended the opening night of Berkeley Repertory Theater’s “Let the Right One In,” a stage adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel of the same name. In 2008, the bestselling vampire tale became a critically acclaimed Swedish-language film, adapted again in 2010 into the English-language version titled “Let Me In.” The stage version, written by Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and directed by John Tiffany, had its premiere in 2013 courtesy of the National Theater of Scotland. That’s the production, with a new, stateside cast but the same basic staging as the UK, that is currently running through June 25 at Berkeley Rep.

It’s the story of a desperately lonely, brutally bullied teenage boy named Oskar (Diego Lucano) who makes tentative friends with a mysterious neighbor named Eli (Noah Lamanna), a shy girl (or is she?) who soon turns out to have been a teenager for a very, very long time. As the two form a bond that begins in a recognition of mutual isolation, but then edges toward love (or is it?), the town is rocked by a series of horrifying murders.

There is a fair amount of stage blood on display throughout the show.

What never appears, however, is the word “vampire.”

“I’m not that,” Eli says at one point, lingering outside the boy’s front door. “I live on blood. But I am not ... that. Can I come in?”

As much as I have enjoyed the two movie versions of “Let the Right One In,” I think this stage adaptation comes the closest to capturing what it would feel like to come face-to-face with a vampire. That’s because it’s all happening live.

The stage effects are clearly that: effects, tricks of the trade designed to be effective, just realistic enough to conjure feelings of shock, revulsion or awe, while clearly still tricks of craft and legerdemain. But there is something about the close proximity of all that trickery to the audience that makes the fakery seem real enough to feel dangerous.

Combined with the spare poetry of the script and the gorgeous, otherworldly weirdness of the set design and staging – in which actors occasionally slide into mysterious, dreamlike passages of dance – “Let the Right One In” fairly oozes with theatrical beauty and magic. Though the threat of violence and death hovers over every scene, we are never allowed to forget the simple human needs – a hunger for belonging, for touch, for love – that pulse through the characters, even the monsters, living and otherwise, who walk, stalk, dance, swim, kiss and kill their way across the stage right there in front of us.

“Let the Right One In” is the best kind of horror story, revealing the heart and humanity hiding inside our monsters, comparing and contrasting it with the monstrousness that so often hides in the hearts of humans.

It’s why I’ve always loved monsters, I suspect. They are just so juicy to think about.

From my earliest cinematic encounters with such childhood friends as King Kong and Godzilla, Frankenstein’s creature and the Mummy, I’ve been aware that of the spectrum of humanity that exists in all monster stories. Some monsters, like Frankenstein’s creature or the Swamp Thing, ache deeply in response to society’s cruelty and abandonment. There is a degree of recognizable humanity buried under their hideous forms. Other monsters display zero humanity whatsoever, existing only to devour and destroy, like the gelatinous space traveler from “The Blob,” the giant ants from “Them!“ and those people-copying pea pods from “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

Vampires exist somewhere between human and monster, of course, and that’s probably part of the attraction. Are they too human, too articulate, too emotionally intelligent to genuinely count as monsters, characters like the Creature from the Black Lagoon or the Mummy? Or does their callous, calculating ability to hunt and kill humans for blood – “Blood! Blood! BLOOD!” – remove them so far from humanity that they are actually among the most despicable monsters in the monster canon?

And what, by definition, is a monster anyway?

I recently put that question out to some of my favorite writers and producers of horror fiction, and received some fascinating responses.

Anya Martin, author of “Sleeping with the Monster,” a richly varied collection of sharp-fanged short stories featuring gargoyles, invisible creatures and the Bride of Frankenstein, responded with her definition of monster as a “person or entity” displaying at least one conspicuous trait or physical attribute “that triggers fear and animosity from human beings.” As is the case in many horror stories, of course, that “trait” is often not nearly as monstrous as humanity’s response to it.

“This entity may be evil, indifferent,” she points out, “or even just kind and misunderstood.”

Others take a more philosophical approach to defining the word “monster.”

“For me, the best monsters have a metaphoric quality about them,” replied Word Horde Books’ Ross Lockhart, editor and publisher of such monster-filled anthologies as “Eternal Frankenstein,” “Tales from a Talking Board,” “Cthulhu Fhtagn!” and Robert Levy’s upcoming “No One Dies from Love: Dark Tales of Loss and Longing.”

“They are big and strange and scary,” Lockhart also said of monsters, “but they have a pathos about them that helps us better understand our own humanity. Sometimes we are drawn to monsters just because they’re gross and weird and different, but the best monsters always reflect some aspect of the human condition.”

Orrin Grey, author of “Painted Monsters & Other Strange Beasts” and “How to See Ghosts & Other Figments,” believes it’s the supernatural aspect that defines a truly effective monster.

“In essence, for me, a monster is any creature that doesn’t really exist,” he says. “We kind of want it to, even though it would probably be dangerous and scary, but if it actually did exist, it wouldn’t be the same because the longing for something impossible is where the magic comes from.”

That monsters feed our need to believe in something impossible makes sense, but there are plenty of fantasy creatures that do that without also feeding into our darker fears and curiosity about the things waiting out there to destroy us. That is monsters’ stock in trade. To that observation, Grey suggests that most stories that employ monsters use them in one of two ways.

“The monster as implacable threat,” he says, “and monster as tragic other.” When it comes to themes and etymology, Grey says he’s never really seen it put more eloquently than this excerpt from Ocean Vuong’s ”On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous“ (from Penguin Press).

“’You’re not a monster,’ I said. But I lied. What I really wanted to say was that a monster is not such a terrible thing to be. From the Latin root monstrum, a divine messenger of catastrophe, then adapted by the Old French to mean an animal of myriad origins: centaur, griffin, satyr. To be a monster is to be a hybrid signal, a lighthouse – both shelter and warning at once.”

In other words, monsters, scary or otherwise, are often necessary. Like all flora and fauna in any ecosystem, they hold a useful place in the world. They have certainly always held a place in my world.

Growing up in the 1960s, I liked to draw monsters.

Perhaps it was a way of coping with the real life monsters I saw around me, from the towering bullies that turned every lunchtime dash to the restroom into a true house of horrors, to the sometimes abusive men my own desperately lonely mother occasionally brought into our lives.

The monsters I drew as self-comforting therapy were wholly unlike the ones I routinely encountered in my life, and now and then on the evening news – those hard-faced men coldly aiming fire hoses at Black protesters in the south, for example. Or the gun-pointing monsters who ended the lives of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, whose deaths I remember acutely to this day though I would have been eight years old.

So I drew monsters.

My paper-and-ink creations were weird and strange, a bit scary to be sure, but also oddly cute, and always bloodless. These were “good monsters,” I decided, and as I drew them, I sometimes imagined that, if they became real, they might be able to protect me from those kids waiting with fists clenched in the boys room, just out of site of the whistle-wearing hall monitor.

Rising up and baring their teeth – my monsters always had teeth – they would defend me, even if the adults at my school seemed powerless to do so. And if I drew a few more, they could stand up for my mother and brothers at home. And maybe, if I drew enough of them, they could also rise up to protect those other people, the endless stream of bullied victims I saw on the news every night.

But my monsters were only drawings, after all, so they stayed on the page. Imaginary or not, though, they did their job well. We need them, our imaginary monsters, if only to help us strengthen our courage and build our emotional defenses against the real ones.

About two years ago, during the worst of the pandemic lockdowns, with footage of refrigerator trucks filled with bodies in New York City appearing on the news, I started drawing monsters again. I hadn’t done it much in years, but suddenly, there I was, filling page after page with what my son Andy now calls “adorable nightmares.” I suppose it is a form of therapy – let’s call it “monster therapy” – and I’ve continued it ever since.

My creations definitely fall on the “tragic other” side of the monster divide, though not so tragic as simply “other.”

I doubt it means anything, but I drew a monster after seeing “Let the Right One In.”

I drew another one yesterday.

I drew one this morning.

Perhaps, in a world filled with real monsters, it’s just nice to take a break with the imaginary kind, once in a while.

David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs once a month or so in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

